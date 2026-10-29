Korea's first pharmaceutical Self-Driving Lab now training researchers through Korea's largest biopharma industry association, representing approximately 300 member companies

Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories ("SDL"), yesterday joined senior Canadian government and diplomatic leaders at the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association ("KPBMA") in Seoul to visit the facility's Self-Driving Lab. Installed by Telescope in December 2025, the system is South Korea's first SDL for pharmaceutical research, development, and education. The visit took place during BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX Korea ("BIX") 2026, where Canada is Country of Honour and Telescope is part of the Canadian business delegation.

The delegation included Philip Jennings, Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED") with accompanying senior representatives from ISED and the Embassy of Canada to the Republic of Korea. Discussions covered the emerging innovation ecosystems in AI and automation for biopharma, and opportunities to strengthen collaboration between Canadian and Korean innovators.

Figure 1. Representatives from ISED, the Embassy of Canada to Korea, KPBMA, and Telescope Innovations gather at the KPBMA Self-Driving Lab in Seoul, South Korea.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/321546_b25604f2041a9a72_001full.jpg

Junhee Pyo, Director of the AI Discovery Institute at KPBMA, commented, "This visit marks a meaningful step toward strengthening collaboration between Canada and Korea in AI-driven drug discovery and laboratory automation. We look forward to building on our partnership to accelerate innovation through Self-Driving Lab technologies and collaborative research."

KPBMA is Korea's largest pharmaceutical and biotech industry association, representing approximately 300 domestic and multinational member companies. The facility serves as a national training and demonstration hub, and this week KPBMA launched a multi-week SDL training program giving researchers from Korean biopharmaceutical organizations hands-on experience with Telescope's platform. The system automates chemistry experiments to increase speed, reliability, throughput, and scientific insight.

"The KPBMA lab was the first of three SDL deployments Telescope completed in fiscal year 2026, followed by Pfizer in the United States and a major global pharmaceutical company in Europe," said Professor Jason Hein, Founder and CTO of Telescope. "Having Canada's senior officials see our lab at work in Seoul shows how far Canadian Physical AI has come. With KPBMA now training researchers on the platform, Korea's pharmaceutical industry is getting hands-on experience with Self-Driving Labs, and that is how adoption begins."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company's Self-Driving Laboratories are autonomous platforms that combine robotics, real-time analytics and artificial intelligence to plan, execute and analyze chemistry experiments with greater speed, consistency and data quality than manual approaches. Telescope also develops and sells enabling technologies, including the DirectInject-LC reaction sampling system, and provides contract process development services. Bio-pharmaceutical, specialty chemical and advanced materials companies use Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and scale-up of chemical processes, reducing time and cost from laboratory to market.

For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits of the Company's international deployments and partnerships; the adoption and commercialization of the Company's Self-Driving Laboratory technologies; the advancement of innovation ecosystems; and future collaboration, business development, and growth opportunities. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including without limitation: changes in market conditions; changes in customer demand for the Company's technologies or services, the inability to develop and maintain strategic relationships; delays or challenges related to deployment, adoption, or commercialization of the Company's technologies; and general economic, market, industry, and geopolitical conditions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding continued interest in the Company's technologies and services, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, and the availability of future collaboration and commercial opportunities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321546