Newport Gold Inc.: Apex Leather Partners with NFI Empire to Support Project-REBORN, Benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation

Crafted by Hand. Built with Heart. Apex Leather Brings its Newest Materials to Project-REBORN

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Apex Leather has partnered with the company to support Project Reborn-001. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Apex Leather is supplying its newest premium interior materials for the completely handcrafted interior being built in-house by NFI Empire, with select products set to debut at SEMA.

Project Reborn-001, a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually built in-house by NFI Empire, is headed to SEMA and to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. Apex Leather is contributing key materials for the truck's fully handcrafted interior, including Infinity Wilderness from Italy, one of the company's newest interior materials debuting at SEMA this year, along with Saddle Microsuede and Ultra Square Weave Carpet. These premium surfaces will form an integral part of the in-house crafted interior, delivering both aesthetic excellence and long-term durability. The partnership keeps the build on track for its SEMA appearance and live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

Apex Leather materials staged in NFI Empire's in-house upholstery shop, ready to be cut and sewn for Project Reborn-001's interior.

"Project Reborn represents exactly the kind of craftsmanship, innovation, and purpose we're proud to support. We're especially excited for NFI Empire to showcase Infinity Wilderness from Italy, one of our newest interior materials debuting at SEMA this year. Combined with our Saddle Microsuede and Ultra Square Weave Carpet, these materials will become part of the completely handcrafted interior NFI Empire is building in house. Seeing our newest products brought to life through this level of craftsmanship is exciting, but knowing the finished project ultimately benefits the Brett Boyer Foundation makes being a part of Project Reborn even more meaningful," said Jennifer Fedor, Vice President, Apex Leather.

Every seam by hand: artisan Charles "Charge" Sanner stitches leather onto the steering wheel for Project Reborn-001.

"Partnering with Apex Leather on Project Reborn-001 elevates the interior craftsmanship of a build that already stands for excellence and purpose," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

The completed rear bench for Project Reborn-001, upholstered in-house by NFI Empire using Apex Leather materials.

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Apex Leather

Apex Leather is a premier supplier of high-performance automotive leather, microsuede, carpet, CNC stitching, and upholstery materials for custom car and truck interiors. Trusted by professional shops for restorations, hot rods, and one-off builds, Apex is known for industry-leading quality, innovative materials such as Italian-sourced Infinity Wilderness, and exceptional service that supports craftsmen every step of the way. Learn more at https://apexleather.com/.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/apex-leather-partners-with-nfi-empire-to-support-project-reborn-benefiting-the-br-1233554