GEVORKYAN, a.s.: From investments to cash flow

GEVORKYAN Group revenues and profits grow at double-digit rates without increasing debt

Aerospace & Defense on the rise

GEVORKYAN, a.s. has strengthened its presence in the Aerospace & Defense segment through a significant expansion of its product portfolio for customers, including some of the most prominent names among multinational players from Switzerland, Germany and other European countries.

The significant expansion in this sector builds on the strong investment cycle of recent years, which created the necessary technological and production base. GEVORKYAN, a.s. has recently launched large-scale deliveries of components for engines and precision gearboxes for small aircraft and drones, demand for which has been growing rapidly worldwide over the long term.

In addition to the aerospace industry, the GEVORKYAN Group has also launched serial deliveries for Rheinmetall Group since the summer.

In parallel with the AS9100 certification for the aerospace, defense and space industries, GEVORKYAN, a.s. was included in the OASIS system managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG).

New orders in traditional industries

Alongside new industries, the company continues to expand its presence in traditional, stable markets such as agrotechnology. This market, with its high-quality requirements and long product cycles, is a pillar of stable contracts lasting for decades. New projects for the application of GEVORKYAN products have been secured through long-term cooperation with leading global brands John Deere, Deutz-Fahr and Lombardini, thanks to the company's traditionally strong development capabilities as well as its acquisition in Italy.





About GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational companies and one of the most innovative companies in this sector worldwide. More information is available at www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

Contact

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

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