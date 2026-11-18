GEVORKYAN, a.s. will publish selected financial results and operational highlights for Q3 2026 on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 8:00 Central European Time.

The company also invites you to an online investor call regarding the results with top management via the Zoom platform at 9:00 on the same day.

To access the online call, click on the link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/PykL3CNLSlKL0m4XO7VKVA

About GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier for large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this sector in the world. More information can be found on the website https://www.gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact

Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Murgašová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

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