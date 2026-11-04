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GE

WKN: A3DNWV | ISIN: SK1000025322 | Ticker-Symbol: 91X
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 08:00
6,720 Euro
-2,61 % -0,180
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 08:10 Uhr
175 Leser
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GEVORKYAN, a.s.: GEVORKYAN Successfully Refinances EUR 30 Million in Bonds. Investor Demand Exceeded the Issue Size.

GEVORKYAN, a.s., an international company operating in the field of powder metallurgy, has successfully completed a bond issue of EUR 30 million intended to refinance existing liabilities. Despite significantly higher demand from investors, the company's management decided to maintain the originally planned issue size, in line with its long-term strategy of gradually reducing indebtedness.

The successful refinancing represents another significant step in GEVORKYAN's financial management. The new bond issue, with a fixed annual interest rate of 7.39% and maturity in 2031, is intended to refinance the bonds issued by GEVORKYAN CZ due in 2026. The transaction enables the company to extend the term of the relevant debt financing and contributes to the stability of its financial structure.

Komercní banka, a.s. acted as the Lead Manager of the bond issue, while legal advisory services were provided by the law firms HAVEL & PARTNERS and Dentons. Conseq Investment Management, a.s. also participated in the transaction as Co-Manager.

"Special thanks go to Komercní banka for its professional management of the entire transaction, as well as to HAVEL & PARTNERS and Dentons for their legal advice, with all parties contributing to the successful completion of the refinancing. Above all, however, we greatly value the trust of our investors, which represents a commitment for us going forward," added Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

About GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational companies and one of the most innovative companies in this sector worldwide. More information is available at www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

Contact

Financial Matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Murgašová (Hazuchová), marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Attachment

  • GEVORKYAN Successfully Refinances EUR 30 Million in Bonds

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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