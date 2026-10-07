DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6950 GBP2.2900 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6600 GBP2.2550 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6746 GBP2.2695 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,929,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,003 2.6650 XDUB 08:15:44 00031026352TRDU0 2,050 2.6600 XDUB 08:15:45 00031026354TRDU0 1,878 2.6600 XDUB 08:22:12 00031026415TRDU0 3,706 2.6950 XDUB 09:01:46 00031026504TRDU0 1,972 2.6800 XDUB 09:46:31 00031026575TRDU0 2,036 2.6800 XDUB 10:13:44 00031026654TRDU0 2,206 2.6850 XDUB 10:46:26 00031026661TRDU0 2,153 2.6800 XDUB 10:58:09 00031026675TRDU0 4,035 2.6750 XDUB 11:17:36 00031026687TRDU0 2,058 2.6750 XDUB 12:10:27 00031026813TRDU0 1,820 2.6650 XDUB 12:10:27 00031026814TRDU0 1,631 2.6600 XDUB 12:10:28 00031026815TRDU0 2,117 2.6700 XDUB 13:09:25 00031026856TRDU0 1,851 2.6700 XDUB 13:30:09 00031026877TRDU0 1,943 2.6600 XDUB 13:42:32 00031026891TRDU0 2,193 2.6600 XDUB 13:58:08 00031026925TRDU0 1,886 2.6650 XDUB 14:23:43 00031026977TRDU0 1,821 2.6650 XDUB 14:25:10 00031026980TRDU0 5,450 2.6650 XDUB 14:25:10 00031026981TRDU0 2,124 2.6850 XDUB 15:06:23 00031027045TRDU0 1,835 2.6850 XDUB 15:06:52 00031027048TRDU0 5,504 2.6800 XDUB 15:14:26 00031027076TRDU0 1,923 2.6750 XDUB 15:22:49 00031027113TRDU0 3,694 2.6800 XDUB 15:55:12 00031027170TRDU0 1,847 2.6800 XDUB 15:55:12 00031027171TRDU0 1,816 2.6750 XDUB 15:55:12 00031027172TRDU0 1,843 2.6750 XDUB 15:55:12 00031027173TRDU0 1,924 2.6850 XDUB 16:22:35 00031027205TRDU0 1,992 2.6850 XDUB 16:25:01 00031027214TRDU0 689 2.6850 XDUB 16:25:01 00031027215TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 114 2.2600 XLON 08:15:45 00031026353TRDU0 3,191 2.2600 XLON 08:15:45 00031026355TRDU0 2,070 2.2900 XLON 09:01:46 00031026503TRDU0 1,774 2.2850 XLON 09:22:36 00031026521TRDU0 1,782 2.2800 XLON 10:46:26 00031026662TRDU0 1,771 2.2750 XLON 11:00:49 00031026678TRDU0 1,831 2.2700 XLON 11:48:20 00031026788TRDU0 1,716 2.2600 XLON 13:19:06 00031026869TRDU0 1,740 2.2550 XLON 13:47:06 00031026895TRDU0 1,685 2.2550 XLON 13:47:06 00031026896TRDU0 1,990 2.2600 XLON 14:25:10 00031026979TRDU0 1,745 2.2650 XLON 14:46:52 00031027023TRDU0 1,784 2.2700 XLON 15:14:26 00031027074TRDU0 1,732 2.2700 XLON 15:14:26 00031027075TRDU0 1,850 2.2700 XLON 15:55:12 00031027169TRDU0 91 2.2750 XLON 16:25:31 00031027218TRDU0 672 2.2750 XLON 16:25:31 00031027219TRDU0 1,004 2.2750 XLON 16:25:31 00031027220TRDU0 1,458 2.2750 XLON 16:28:34 00031027223TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 445615 EQS News ID: 2411470 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 07, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)