Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company") announces the separation of Jacques Jarman's employment as Chief Growth Officer responsible for the sales and marketing of its edgeCore platform will end effective Friday, October 9, 2026.

The Company made this decision as part of a strategic initiative to restructure its go-to-market strategy and sales operations.

edgeTI thanks Mr. Jarman for his years of service and the many contributions he made to business development and customer growth during his tenure. The Company wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI provides operational intelligence software and solutions for defense, maritime, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and government organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCore platform creates a unified, real-time operational picture and enables governed action across those systems, with approvals, controls and evidence preserved. Customer data remains in place and under the customer's control. Having attained Technology Readiness Level 9, edgeTI solutions have been authorized to operate and deployed in classified environments. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and Serbia.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317808