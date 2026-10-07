

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Wednesday raised its third-quarter 2026 Integrated Gas production outlook to 740-780 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d), from 570-630 kboe/d previously.



LNG liquefaction volumes are now expected at 7.2-7.6 million tonnes (MT), compared with the previous outlook of 7.1-7.7 MT.



Upstream production is forecast at 1.735-1.835 million boe/d, narrowed from the previous range of 1.68-1.88 million boe/d.



On the LSE, Shell shares closed up 0.54% at 3,651p on Tuesday.



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