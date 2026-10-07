Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2026

Net asset value on September 30, 2026, was SEK 223.3 bn, or SEK 517 per share. During the first nine months of the year, net asset value increased by 17%, corresponding to SEK 74 per share.

The total return for the period was 31% for the Class A shares and 30% for the Class C shares, compared with 11% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).

During the first nine months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 3.3 bn, of which SEK 1.2 bn in Essity, SEK 0.9 bn in Handelsbanken, SEK 0.8 bn in Volvo, SEK 0.3 bn in SCA and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.



2026 2025 2025

Sept 30 Sept 30 Dec 31

Net asset value, SEK mn 223 324 173 045 191 553

Net asset value per share, SEK 517 401 444

Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK 528.80 372.90 415.00

Debt-equities ratio 2% 3% 3%













2026 2025 2025

SEK mn Jan - Sept Jan - Sept Jan - Dec

Earnings per share, SEK 81.97 39.32 81.97

Dividend income 9 511 9 532 9 532

Dividend paid 3 779 3 563 3 563

Equities portfolio:

Purchases 3 297 3 448 4 650

Sales - - -







This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 10:00 a.m. CEST on October 7, 2026.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se