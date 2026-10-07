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IN

WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 08:02
46,340 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,68046,80011:10
46,74046,78011:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 10:00 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2026

  • Net asset value on September 30, 2026, was SEK 223.3 bn, or SEK 517 per share. During the first nine months of the year, net asset value increased by 17%, corresponding to SEK 74 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 31% for the Class A shares and 30% for the Class C shares, compared with 11% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first nine months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 3.3 bn, of which SEK 1.2 bn in Essity, SEK 0.9 bn in Handelsbanken, SEK 0.8 bn in Volvo, SEK 0.3 bn in SCA and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.

202620252025
Sept 30Sept 30Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn223 324173 045191 553
Net asset value per share, SEK517401444
Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK528.80372.90415.00
Debt-equities ratio2%3%3%






202620252025
SEK mnJan - SeptJan - SeptJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK81.9739.3281.97
Dividend income9 5119 5329 532
Dividend paid3 7793 5633 563
Equities portfolio:
Purchases3 2973 4484 650
Sales---



This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 10:00 a.m. CEST on October 7, 2026.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.