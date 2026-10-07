

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Industrivärden AB (IDVA.BE, INDU_A.ST, INDU_C.ST, IDVA.F), a Swedish investment manager, on Wednesday reported a net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, hurt by the change in value of shares and others.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net loss of SEK 1.653 billion, or SEK 3.83 per share, compared with a net income of SEK 7.384 billion, or SEK 17.10 per share in the same period last year. Loss after financial items stood at SEK 1.655 billion as against income after financial items of SEK 7.408 billion a year ago.



The change in value of shares and others was negative SEK 1.712 billion, compared with positive SEK 7.343 billion last year. Operating loss was SEK 1.620 billion, compared with an operating profit of SEK 7.440 billion a year ago.



As of September 30, net asset value was SEK 223.3 billion, or SEK 517 per share, higher than SEK 173.045 billion, or SEK 401 per share reported on September 30, 2025.



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