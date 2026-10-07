Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Introduces the AP3 Plus, Adding Edge Computing and On-Board Vision to the Arrive Point

The next version of the secure delivery endpoint recognizes packages on the unit and keeps data local, with cloud options based on customer needs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced the AP3 Plus, the latest version of its Arrive Point secure delivery endpoint. The AP3 Plus is now available for shipping, and features edge computing and vision models that run on the unit to detect packages and determine their orientation and status.

The Arrive Point is a secure delivery endpoint where drones, robots, autonomous vehicles, and couriers can drop off or pick up a package without anyone waiting on the other end.

What is new in the AP3 Plus:

Edge computing and vision: The AP3 Plus hosts an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, enabling edge computing that keeps data processing and storage on the device, where the data is created. Computer vision models running locally detect whether a package is present, determine its orientation and status, and visually track it throughout the chain-of-custody lifecycle.

The AP3 Plus hosts an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, enabling edge computing that keeps data processing and storage on the device, where the data is created. Computer vision models running locally detect whether a package is present, determine its orientation and status, and visually track it throughout the chain-of-custody lifecycle. Local data, with cloud options - Package data is stored on the unit. Depending on a customer's compliance requirements, the data can also be accessed through the cloud, and customers can choose to back it up to the cloud.

- Package data is stored on the unit. Depending on a customer's compliance requirements, the data can also be accessed through the cloud, and customers can choose to back it up to the cloud. Local event handling - Arrive AI's proprietary software platform, Arrive OS, handles events and communication between machines, including the state of a robot and whether the door is open or closed, through a new interface between the unit and the Arrive Point Network.

The AP3 Plus is the same size but has more functionality. It connects by cellular or Wi-Fi, runs on standard 120-volt power, and can be mounted on the ground, on a wall, on a pad, or free-standing on feet.

Any drone or robot that can interface with the opening in an automated way can use the AP3 Plus, along with human couriers.

"The AP3 Plus is a major step forward for Arrive AI, building on what we have learned to date from real-world Arrive Point use. Together, the new network and Arrive OS create a robust ecosystem with a better customer interface, a better data pipeline, cloud storage options, real-time package recognition, and package and user tracking," said Michael Trovato, Chief Technology Officer at Arrive AI.

"We believe the AP3 Plus represents an important evolution for Arrive AI and for autonomous logistics. The endpoint is no longer simply a secure place for a package to arrive - it is becoming an intelligent participant in the delivery itself. As drones, robots and autonomous vehicles proliferate, they will need intelligent infrastructure that allows them to securely interact with the physical world. We intend for Arrive AI to be that infrastructure."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-introduces-the-ap3-plus-adding-edge-computing-and-on-bo-1233786