Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Installs First Arrive Point Units in Commercial Office Building in Central Indiana

Installation brings the secure delivery endpoint into the office setting, where deliveries arrive all day

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced that it has installed two Arrive Point AP3+ units in a commercial office building in Central Indiana, the first Arrive Point installation in a commercial office building. The installation brings the secure delivery endpoint into an everyday office setting.

Offices receive deliveries all day: packages, documents, food, and supplies. They often land at a front desk, a mailroom, or a lobby. An Arrive Point gives each delivery a secure place to land, where it is held until the right person collects it.

The Arrive Point AP3+, designed for use on the new Arrive Point Network (APN) sits near the employee entrance, situated for access by delivery personnel and Autonomous Mobile Robots ("AMRs") for easy asynchronous retrieval.

Arrive AI sees broader possibilities for commercial buildings. As delivery methods evolve, secure delivery points could give people who work in a building a safe place to receive deliveries, and give couriers, and in time delivery robots, a consistent place to hand them off.

Arrive AI is installing the units to learn from daily use, including how people in an office building use a secure delivery point and what building operators need from one.

"Offices get deliveries all day, and a lot of them end up on a counter or in a hallway," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive AI. "A secure place for packages, documents and supplies is a simple improvement for the people who work in a building. We will learn a lot from watching how it gets used."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-installs-first-arrive-pointtm-units-in-commercial-offic-1243371