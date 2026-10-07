Gold Port Corporation: Gold Port Announces Marketing Agreement with NAI Interactive Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with NAI Interactive Ltd., of Vancouver, British Columbia ("NAI") for a term of one year, commencing on October 5, 2026 and ending on October 5, 2027.

Under the terms of the Agreement, NAI will translate Gold Port's promotional and public disclosure materials, including fact sheets, investor presentations, and news releases into Mandarin and traditional Chinese, and distribute them to its network of more than 30,000 members. The Company will also be featured on the NAI 500 platform http://www.nai500.com/.

In consideration for the marketing services to be provided by NAI under the Agreement, Gold Port has agreed to pay NAI a one-time fee of CAD$16,150, plus applicable taxes. The engagement of NAI is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. NAI and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities.

The contact information for NAI is: 2209 - 1111 Alberni Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4V2, email: info@nai500.com and phone: 604.488.8878.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. Exploration began in 2012 and included a follow up drill program that allowed the January 2019 calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million Gold (Au) Copper (Cu) Equivalent (Eq) ounces (Approximately 1,1 million Au ounces and 195 million pounds of Cu are contained within 74 million tonnes). The Inferred Mineral Resource has an Au grade of 0.49 grams per tonne (gpt), and Cu grade of .12%, for a grade of 0.66 gpt gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and a copper price of US$3.00 per pound were used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Port Corporation,

Adrian F.C. Hobkirk President and Chief Executive Officer

Ph 9546848040 ahobkirk@goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gold-port-announces-marketing-agreement-with-nai-interactive-ltd.-1233930