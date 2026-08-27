Gold Port Corporation: TDM Financial Retained for Investor Awareness Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Growth, LLC DBA TDM Financial ("TDM Financial") to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services on behalf of the Company, as further described below.

TDM Financial:

TDM Financial of Whitefish, MT, USA, has been engaged by the Company for a six-month term commencing on August 24, 2026 to provide advertising services including Google Ads, social media and video interview distribution (the "Marketing Engagement"). The Marketing Engagement was entered into on August 24, 2026, in consideration of a total fee of USD$40,000 to be paid in one installment upon signing of the agreement. The Marketing Engagement may be extended on a quarterly basis for a fee of USD$20,000 by way of written agreement between both parties.

In connection with and as partial consideration for the Marketing Engagement, the Company has granted 250,000 incentive stock options (each an "Option") to the principal of TDM Financial, which shall be exercisable at $0.20 per common share of the Company. The Options will vest over 12 months and will be exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of grant. Both TDM Financial and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities other than the Options.

The contact information for TDM Financial is: 600 East 8th Street Whitefish, MT, 59937. Email: info@tdmfinancial.com and phone; 406.862.5400

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. Exploration began in 2012 and included a follow up drill program that allowed the January 2019 calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million Gold (Au) Copper (Cu) Equivalent (Eq) ounces (Approximately 1,1 million Au ounces and 195 million pounds of Cu are contained within 74 million tonnes). The Inferred Mineral Resource has an Au grade of 0.49 grams per tonne (gpt), and Cu grade of .12%, for a grade of 0.66 gpt gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and a copper price of US$3.00 per pound were used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Port Corporation,

Adrian F.C. Hobkirk President and Chief Executive Officer

Ph 9546848040 ahobkirk@goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tdm-financial-retained-for-investor-awareness-services-1213206