Gold Port Corporation: Development Manager Appointed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darrell Turcotte, P.Geo., as the Exploration and Development Manager to the Company. Mr. Turcotte will oversee the support and management of an exploration drilling program within the property limits of Gold Port's three 100% owned Mining Permits in Guyana, South America. Mr. Turcotte will provide geological expertise and technical assistance to the Company in support of the planned exploration and resource advancement programs at the Groete Gold Copper Project.

Darrell Turcotte is a Professional Geoscientist with more than 40 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, having worked on a broad range of precious metals, base metals, rare earth elements, diamond, and coal exploration projects throughout Canada and internationally. His experience encompasses all stages of exploration from grassroots prospecting and target generation through advanced drilling programs, resource evaluation, and NI 43-101 technical reporting.

Mr. Turcotte has managed and executed numerous exploration drilling programs involving diamond drilling, reverse circulation drilling, oriented core programs, geological modelling, geochemical surveys, geophysical surveys, trenching programs, and GIS-based exploration targeting. He has extensive experience with industry-standard geological software, drill hole database management, QA/QC protocols, and the preparation of technical disclosure documents.

"We are pleased to welcome Darrell to the Gold Port technical team,his extensive exploration experience, technical expertise, and direct knowledge of the Groete Project area make him exceptionally well positioned to support our upcoming drill program and assist in advancing the Project toward its next stage of development." - Adrian F.C. Hobkirk, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. The current focus of the Company is to enhance the NI 43-101 gold deposit defined at the Groete Project to a higher-grade lower tonnage resource. The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at https://goldportcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Port Corporation,

Adrian F.C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

1+ (954) 684-8040

The technical contents of this press release were Reviewed by Mr. Darrell Turcotte, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Turcotte participated in the writing of this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/development-manager-appointed-1181223