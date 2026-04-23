Gold Port Corporation: Gold Port Renews Groete Project Mining Permit; Advances Camp Reconstruction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 100% owned claim group comprising the Groete Gold Copper Project (Three Mining Permits totaling 1,384 hectares) has been renewed for the ensuing year by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

The Project is strategically located 64 kilometers west-southwest of Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, and 11 kilometers west of the Essequibo River, a major transportation route in the country.

Camp Reconstruction and Site Preparation

The camp facility at the Groete Creek Gold Copper Project is now undergoing reconstruction. The crew and facility buildings are being rebuilt and re-supplied with new equipment including generation, refrigeration, and food preparation. All heavy equipment on site has been repaired and serviced.

The program is to prepare the site to support the construction of a road to the Manaka access point some eight miles north of the project site. A new Multi-Power diamond core rig is being commissioned in preparation for transport to the camp site upon completion of the road system.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. Exploration began in 2012 and included a follow up drill program that allowed the January 2019 calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million Gold (Au) Copper (Cu) Equivalent (Eq) ounces (Approximately 1,1 million Au ounces and 195 million pounds of Cu are contained within 74 million tonnes ). The Inferred Mineral Resource has an Au grade of 0.49 gpt and Cu grade of .12%, for a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and a copper price of US$3.00 per pound were used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors



Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040

E: info@goldportcorporation.com

W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gold-port-renews-groete-project-mining-permit-advances-camp-reconstruction-1160408