Gold Port Corporation: Metallurgical Program Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Mezei Q.P. as Metallurgical Consultant to the Company. Mr. Mezei will initiate a two phased metallurgical evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project. Phase One is comprised of an Initial Review and Metallurgical Gap Analysis of all metallurgical data. The Phase Two Program will compliment the planned drill program by evaluating pre-treatment protocols.

Samples will be used for comprehensive metallurgical investigation at recognized laboratories. Testing will include baseline, optimization, and variability studies. The results will support process flowsheet development, derisking, and economic evaluation in accordance with the Best?Practice?Guidelines?for?Mineral?Processing?(BPGMP), contributing to the process component of the planned update to the NI?43-101?Technical?Report.

The recovery of both gold and copper will initially focus on well-proven, low-cost, low-risk metallurgical options such as flotation and direct cyanidation. Depending on metallurgical response, the Company may also investigate other industry-accepted routes, including bio-oxidation, pressure oxidation or roasting, diagnostic leach testing and other metallurgical optimization options if deemed necessary.

Alex Mezei is an independent metallurgical consultant and NI 43-101 Qualified Person with hands-on technical experience spanning hydrometallurgy, mineral processing, rheology, and liquid-solid separation across base, precious, and rare metals, industrial minerals, and oil sands. His career encompasses commercial testwork, plant design, construction, commissioning, ramp-up, and operations at pilot and industrial scale on projects worldwide.

Alex specializes in metallurgical process development, testwork program design and supervision, gap and fatal flaw analysis, and technical risk mitigation. He supports owners, investors, financiers, and engineering firms through stage-gated project development, identifying vulnerable areas of commercial plant operability, flagging unacceptable technical risk factors, and recommending practical de-risking strategies. His work covers the full project development spectrum - from conceptual assessment through bankable feasibility - including process economics evaluation (Capex, Opex, ROI) at all stages.

He has authored and contributed to NI 43-101 Technical Reports across multiple commodities including gold, cobalt, bismuth, lithium, and graphite, and has been involved in the design, construction, and operation of pilot and industrial production facilities across several continents. Prior roles include maintenance, operations, project management, and business development. Alex has contributed to several industry publications and patents. His professional and operational safety record is grounded in actual plant-floor experience, including high-risk industrial environments.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. The current focus of the Company is to enhance the NI 43-101 gold deposit defined at the Groete Project to a higher-grade lower tonnage resource. The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Port Corporation,

Adrian F.C. Hobkirk President and Chief Executive Officer

Further Information: ahobkirk@goldportcorporation.com

Mr. Alex Mezei, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 approves the scientific and technical content of this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/metallurgical-program-appointment-1178124