Gold Port Corporation: Groete Project Access Road Construction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of construction of the Groete Gold Copper Project access road from the Manaka Road on the East Bank of the Essequibo River to the project site at Groete Creek. The access road is designed to cover approximately 13 kilometers and will include the construction of several all-weather bridges. The advance crew have been on site for planning and logistics, and heavy equipment has now been moved by barge to the start point location.

The Groete Gold Copper Project is strategically located 64 kilometers west-southwest of Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, and 11 kilometers west of the Essequibo River, a major transportation route in the country. The access road is an integral part of the planned drill program soon to commence.

Company President Adrian F.C. Hobkirk is quoted "The starting of the Groete Gold Copper Project access road is an important kickoff for our planned drill program. Recent management appointments will facilitate a robust and aggressive drill program upon completion of the access road".

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. Exploration began in 2012 and included a follow up drill program that allowed the January 2019 calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million Gold ( Au ) Copper ( Cu ) Equivalent ( Eq ) ounces ( Approximately 1,1 million Au ounces and 195 million pounds of Cu are contained within 74 million tonnes ). The Inferred Mineral Resource has an Au grade of 0.49 grams per tonne (gpt), and Cu grade of .12%, for a grade of 0.66 gpt gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and a copper price of US$3.00 per pound were used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Port Corporation,

Adrian F.C. Hobkirk President and Chief Executive Officer

Ph 9546848040 ahobkirk@goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/groete-project-access-road-construction-1197490