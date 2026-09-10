Gold Port Corporation: Groete Access Road Nears Completion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce further progress on the construction of the Groete Gold Copper Project access road from the Manaka Road on the East bank of the Essequibo River to the project drill site at Groete Creek.

Debrushing has now been completed to within 1 mile of the Gold Port Camp at the Groete Project. Road construction has progressed well with a sixty percent widening of the prior trail system. A source of laterite has been located and road material has been stockpiled for future use. Two all season bridges have been completed and two existing culverts were replaced with bridges. The crew is expected to be at the large creek opening shortly to begin construction of the final bridge.

Gold Port Founder President and C.E.O. is quoted "The ongoing construction of infrastructure at the Groete Gold Copper Project marks an important first step toward supporting our upcoming drill program. Management continues to plan ahead to keep the project progressing efficiently and on schedule, while ensuring the work is carried out to the highest standard. In anticipation of access completion, the Company owned MP Explorer track mounted diamond drill located in storage will be re-commissioned for service".

A collection of videos showcasing the ongoing construction of the bridges and access roads at the Groete Gold Copper Project is available at the link below. This footage highlights the progress of infrastructure development as the Project continues to advance toward our drilling program.

See Access Road Progress Here

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. Exploration began in 2012 and included a follow up drill program that allowed the January 2019 calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million Gold ( Au ) Copper ( Cu ) Equivalent ( Eq ) ounces (Approximately 1,1 million Au ounces and 195 million pounds of Cu are contained within 74 million tonnes ). The Inferred Mineral Resource has an Au grade of 0.49 grams per tonne (gpt), and Cu grade of .12%, for a grade of 0.66 gpt gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and a copper price of US$3.00 per pound were used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Port Corporation,

Adrian F.C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Ph 9546848040

ahobkirk@goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/groete-access-road-nears-completion-1219261