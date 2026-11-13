Gold Port Corporation: Road Access Completed Drill Program to Begin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO)(OTCQB:GPOTF) (the "Company" or "Gold Port") is pleased to announce further update on the construction of the Groete Gold Copper Project access road from the Manaka Road on the East bank of the Essequibo River to the project at Groete Creek Gold Copper Project ("Groete Creek").

The construction of the access road to the Groete Creek site is now completed. Two new all season bridges have been constructed and two existing culverts were replaced with bridges. The crew is now completing a surfacing with laterite as a final pass to complete construction.

Gold Port Founder, President and CEO is quoted "With the access road now complete, it is time to finalize the camp set up and initiate our drill program. The Company's owned MP Explorer Drill Rig and support equipment are expected to arrive on site shortly. Senior management will complete a site visit shortly to supervise the startup of the camp and initiate the drill program".

The Company's intended Phase One Drill Program consists of a 35 hole drill program to improve and expand the quality of the known resource. The Phase One Drill Program will be completed on approximately a 2 kilometer known zone of the 4 kilometer site. Once the Phase One Drill Program is complete, based on historical surface sampling, the Company has identified an additional zone to the east of the historical drill holes that warrant drilling based on that sampling.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. Exploration began in 2012 and included a follow up drill program that allowed the January 2019 calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million Gold (Au) Copper (Cu) Equivalent (Eq) ounces Approximately 1,1 million Au ounces and 195 million pounds of Cu are contained within 74 million tonnes. The Inferred Mineral Resource has an Au grade of 0.49 grams per tonne (gpt), and Cu grade of 0.12%, for a grade of 0.66 gpt gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and a copper price of US$3.00 per pound were used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Port Corporation,

Adrian F.C. Hobkirk President and Chief Executive Officer

Ph 9546848040 ahobkirk@goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/road-access-completed-drill-program-to-begin-1251040