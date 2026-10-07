Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Port of Halmstad continue partnership with the signing of a Kalmar Complete Care service contract

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 7 OCTOBER 2026 AT 18:30 (EEST)

Kalmar and Port of Halmstad continue partnership with the signing of a Kalmar Complete Care service contract

Kalmar has announced a 3-year service contract with Port of Halmstad (Hallands Hamnar Halmstad AB) in Sweden. Under the agreement, Kalmar will continue delivering comprehensive maintenance through its Kalmar Complete Careservice contract, ensuring maximum uptime, productivity, and operational safety across the port's cargo-handling equipment fleet. The contract was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2026 order intake.

Hallands Hamnar Port of Halmstad is one of Sweden's 10 largest seaports and a critical full-service logistics hub strategically positioned along the Kattegat coast. It operates across specialized terminals and a mixed fleet of material handling equipment tailored to support its diverse operations of handling containers, RoRo, steel, scrap metal, and forest products.

Jens Madsen, Service manager, Port of Halmstad: "Kalmar has supported our terminal operations for many years. Renewing our Kalmar Complete Care contract helps us maintain reliable and efficient operations, keep cargo moving smoothly and deliver the level of service our customers expect."

Anna Jern-Houttu, VP Service Solutions: "We're delighted to continue our long-standing collaboration with the Port of Halmstad. Our local service teams work closely with the port every day to ensure their fleet operates at peak efficiency. Renewing this Complete Care service contract reflects the deep trust we've built together, and we're committed to supporting Port of Halmstad's ongoing goals for productivity, safety, and operational excellence."

Through this service partnership, Kalmar continues to execute its strategy of growing services, supporting customers with deep-rooted expertise, and making every move count across heavy logistics networks worldwide.

Further information for the press:

Anna Jern-Houttu, VP Service Solutions, anna.jern-houttu@kalmarglobal.com

Jenni Laukkonen, Director Marketing and Communications Services, tel. +358408322331, jenni.laukkonen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com



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