

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) announced a $70 million investment to expand its aerospace transparencies site in Huntsville, Alabama, to boost production capacity and support continued business growth.



The expansion includes leasing and building out a new 112,000-square-foot facility to house production support functions, enabling additional manufacturing space at PPG's existing aerospace transparencies facility.



'This expansion increases our operational efficiency, provides room for future equipment investments and reinforces our long-term commitment to serving customers and investing in Huntsville,' said Francois Buehlmann, PPG general manager, global transparencies, Aerospace.



PPG was trading at $103.99, down 2.38 percent on the NYSE.



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