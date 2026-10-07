Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Punctuates Investor Showcase at Fishers Headquarters, Demonstrating Robot Handoff, Arrive OS, and Network Simulation

Attendees from across the country joined in person and online

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, hosted its Investor Showcase on September 23, 2026, at its headquarters in Fishers, Indiana, where investors from across the country joined in person and online.

The program included demonstrations of robots handing off packages to Arrive Points, interactive demonstration stations, including drone delivery to an Arrive Point and a look at Arrive OS, the company's software platform, along with the simulation and network design tools behind it. Attendees also toured the company's offices.

A panel discussion moderated by Dan O'Toole and Neerav Shah featured representatives of Ottonomy and Skye Air.

Portions of the event were broadcast live to registered virtual attendees.

"We are proud and excited about everything we are building at Arrive AI. We want investors, partners and the broader market to see our world-class talent, technology and facility firsthand. There is real innovation happening here, and we believe the world needs to know about it," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive AI.

"I was also pleased to welcome Congresswoman Victoria Spartz to the showcase. I shared two priorities with her that I believe could help advance autonomous delivery infrastructure in the United States. First, I asked for her assistance as Arrive AI explores the appropriate pathway toward U.S. Postal Service approval for Arrive Points. Second, I asked her to consider the concept of establishing a framework under which autonomous deliveries have a defined address and secure endpoint-so that drone and robotic deliveries don't simply end at a doorstep, sidewalk or other unattended location.

"These were requests and ideas we presented to Congresswoman Spartz, not commitments on her part. We appreciate her taking the time to attend, learn about our technology and hear our perspective on the future of autonomous delivery. We also appreciate everyone who traveled to Fishers or joined the showcase online."

"Hearing from Ottonomy and Skye Air in person gave attendees a direct view of the work from the other side of the handoff," said Neerav Shah, Chief Strategy Officer of Arrive AI. "Those conversations help show how robots, drones and the Arrive Point fit together in the real world."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-punctuates-investor-showcase-at-fishers-headquarters-de-1234054