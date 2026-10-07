Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTCID: BKTPF) (WKN: A40YSN) ("Cruz" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2026, the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one new Share (a "Post-consolidated Share") for every ten currently outstanding Shares (the "Consolidation") will be effective at the opening of the market on October 14, 2026. The Company also announces it will change its name to "Cruz Mining Corp." (the "Name Change") in connection with the Consolidation. There will be no change to the trading symbol "CRUZ". Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (BC) and the articles of the Company, the Consolidation and the Name Change were approved by way of resolution passed by the board of directors of the Company.

Effective October 14, 2026, the Company's name will change to Cruz Mining Corp. following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 22889M101 and the new ISIN will be CA22889M1XXX for the Post-consolidated Shares. The Company currently has 193,637,719 common shares issued and outstanding, and after the Consolidation is effective there will be approximately 19,363,772 common shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional Post-consolidated Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. As required under the Business Corporations Act (BC), any fractional Shares remaining after the Consolidation that are less than one half of a Share will be cancelled and any fractional Shares that are at least one half of a Share will be rounded up to one whole Share. Registered shareholders of record as of the effective date who hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., with instructions on how to exchange for new share certificates representing Post-consolidated Shares. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own names will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

The exercise price and number of Shares of the Company, issuable upon the exercise of outstanding warrants, will be proportionally adjusted upon the implementation of the Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Chow as Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Cindy Cai. The Company thanks Ms. Cai for her contributions to the Company.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include that the Company intends to consolidate its share capital. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the Company may not obtain approval for the Consolidation from the Exchange. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317945