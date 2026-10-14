The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.10.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 14.10.2026Aktien1 CNE100007CX8 Beijing 51World Digital Twin Technology Co. Ltd.2 NL0015074C60 Airtel Mobile Commerce N.V.3 US3131481083 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. CL A4 CH1609605055 Infomaniak S.A.5 US76135H1005 Retension Pharmaceuticals Inc.6 AU0000136590 Genmin Ltd.7 CA00784F1080 Aeon Strategies Ltd.8 CA21873W2085 Core Critical Metals Corp.9 CA22889M1014 Cruz Mining Corp.10 LV0000113751 IPAS Indexo AS11 US88331L3069 SkinHealth Systems Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 USC69827AXXX Open Text Corp.2 XS3541075XXX PepsiCo Inc.3 XS3541074XXX PepsiCo Inc.4 DE000A5GSXXX Dortmund, Stadt5 DE000LB2EXXX Landesbank Baden-Württemberg6 USU5756WBXXX MassMutual Global Funding II7 DE000NLB5XXX Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-8 DE000NLB5XXX Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-9 DE000NLB5XXX Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-10 DE000NLB5XXX Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-11 DE000NLB5XXX Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-12 DE000NLB5XXX Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-13 DE000NLB5XXX Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-14 XS3536402XXX Standard Life PLC15 US91282CRXXX United States of America16 XS3530824XXX Deutsche Telekom AG17 IE000XBYQXXX Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF18 LU3454369XXX Amundi US TIPS Ultrashort UCITS ETF19 IE000JKWOXXX Franklin Putnam Focused US Research UCITS ETF20 IE000XLNXXXX Pictet AI Enhanced Emerging Equity UCITS ETF21 NL0009272XXX VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF22 NL0009272XXX VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF23 NL0009272XXX VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF