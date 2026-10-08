Multi-country rollout establishes a unified digital origination platform across eight European markets

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, Europe's leading leasing and equipment finance organisation, has completed a major milestone in its European transformation programme, rolling out a brand-new origination platform powered by Odessa.

With the first go-live in Italy, the origination platform has since expanded across seven new markets France, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the UK, and Ireland creating a unified operating model across its European operations.

The initiative establishes a modern, unified foundation for equipment finance operations and supports BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions' long-term strategy to bring value to partners, enhance efficiency and overall experience, and accelerate innovation across the business.

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions is one of the leading leasing players in European equipment finance, operating across 18 countries. Supporting that scale had meant relying on different quotation tools, calculation engines, and processes in every market. Bringing all of that together into one platform marks a major step forward, giving the company a single, consistent way of working across its European business.

Working together, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions and Odessa implemented a new digital and unified origination platform to enhance user experience while simplifying the introduction of new products and capabilities. Built on an API-first architecture, the platform brings asset management, financial calculations, and quotation processes together in one unified approach, delivering greater operational consistency and creating a scalable foundation to support the eight markets live today and any further expansion ahead.

For BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, this means one consistent experience for partners and dealers wherever they operate in Europe, faster quote turnaround, and the ability to bring new products to market more quickly. For partners, it means a smoother, more reliable leasing experience regardless of country, backed by a platform built to keep pace as the business grows.

"This milestone represents a significant step in our ongoing transformation programme and our commitment to delivering a better experience for our partners, customers, and employees. By establishing a common digital foundation across multiple markets, we are creating a core operating model that will support our long-term growth ambitions while enabling us to respond more effectively to the evolving needs of the businesses we serve," said Ralph Crockett, Chief Operating Officer, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions. "It also lays the groundwork for the next phase of the company's transformation journey, extending modernisation into middle and back-office operations," he added.

The rollout also gives BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions room to adapt to local market needs, while keeping the same platform and processes at the core of the business.

"BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions had a clear vision: to create a more consistent, agile, and scalable operating model across Europe. We are proud to have helped bring that vision to life. By replacing fragmented systems with a unified platform, the company is better positioned to support growth, accelerate change, and deliver a consistent experience across markets. This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership and lays the foundation for future innovation," said Alexandre Ellwood, Managing Director, Europe, Odessa.

The implementation further demonstrates Odessa's expertise in helping asset finance organisations modernise operations, unify fragmented processes, and bring new products and capabilities to market more efficiently.

About BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions provides capital-efficient equipment financing solutions across key sectors including agriculture, construction, transportation, materials handling, ICT, healthcare and green technologies. With 70 years of experience, the company supports partners and clients with deep market expertise, asset know-how and advisory services to drive growth, transformation and the transition to a low-carbon circular economy.

In 2025, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions advanced €15.5 billion in asset finance and manages a leased asset portfolio of €38.8 billion. Present in 18 countries across Europe and Türkiye, and employing more than 3,000 experts, the company also offers vendor finance solutions in the United States and Canada in partnership with Bank of Montreal, and in China through a joint venture with Jiangsu Financial Leasing. BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions is wholly owned by BNP Paribas and operates within the Group's Commercial, Personal Banking Services division. For more information, visit www.leasingsolutions.bnpparibas.com.

About Odessa

Odessa is the world's largest software company dedicated to asset and auto finance, providing an end-to-end platform spanning origination, servicing and remarketing, and automation and AI embedded at its core. For more than 28 years, banks, captives and independent lessors around the world have relied on Odessa to modernise their businesses with confidence. Headquartered in Philadelphia, it serves clients in 55 countries with a team of more than 850 professionals. For more information, please visit www.odessainc.com.

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