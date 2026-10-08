Coor Service Management Holding AB: Coor extends IFM agreement with ABB and ABB Robotics

Coor has extended its agreement with ABB and ABB Robotics regarding the delivery of a range of FM services to ABB and ABB Robotics in Sweden. The new contract spans three years with an option to extend it for a further two. The annual contract value amounts to approximately SEK 150 million for Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Lithuania.

ABB has renewed its agreement with Coor regarding the coordination, delivery and development of a wide range of FM services for ABB's and ABB Robotics' offices and production facilities in Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Lithuania. The services include property services, security services, cleaning, workplace services, as well as coffee machines and fruit.

For ABB, the aim has been to maintain a cost-effective, high-quality service delivery.

- Coor has been providing IFM services to ABB since 2017, and we are delighted that ABB has renewed its confidence in us; we look forward to taking our partnership to the next level, says Kajsa Voltaire, Business Area President for IFM at Coor in Sweden.

ABB is a global leader in electrification and automation technology, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By combining its expertise in engineering and digitalisation, ABB helps industries maintain consistently high performance whilst becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable, and enhancing their competitiveness.

For further information, please contact:

Kajsa Voltaire, Business Area President, IFM in Sweden

Email: kajsa.voltaire@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor

Telephone: +46 10 559 55 19

Email: magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.