Veolia Completes $58 Million Princeton Meadows Wastewater Facility, Delivering Greater Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency

$58 million investment replaces the 55-year-old plant with climate-resilient infrastructure.

New facility features advanced ultraviolet disinfection technology from Veolia, a global leader in water technologies, as well as energy-efficient equipment to enhance treatment performance.

Site has supplied1.4 billion gallonsof reclaimed water for local irrigation since 1971.

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veolia today celebrated the completion of the Princeton Meadows Wastewater Treatment Facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a major investment in resilient infrastructure, environmental protection and long-term water sustainability.

Serving approximately 11,000 residents and businesses, the new facility features climate-resilient infrastructure, advanced ultraviolet disinfection technology, high-efficiency biological treatment and energy-efficient equipment. These systems are designed to enhance treatment performance, withstand extreme weather and meet increasingly stringent environmental requirements.

The project also builds on Veolia's 55-year history of water reuse at the site. Since 1971, the site has supplied Middlesex County with 1.4 billion gallons of reclaimed water for irrigation at a county golf course, helping conserve local water resources.

"This next-generation facility exemplifies Veolia's commitment to environmental security, public health and sustainable infrastructure," said Nadege Petit, CEO of Veolia in North America. "It combines significant capital investment, advanced treatment technology and climate-resilient design to provide reliable service to the community for decades to come, while continuing our longstanding commitment to water reuse. This milestone marks the latest chapter in more than five decades of work at the site and reaffirms our commitment to applying our expertise to address challenges more effectively, in collaboration with local stakeholders."

The facility treats 475 million gallons of wastewater and reuses 32 million gallons - the equivalent of 48 Olympic sized swimming pools - of reclaimed water annually. Built for greater climate resilience, the new plant is located on higher ground outside the original 100-year floodplain, helping protect critical infrastructure from flooding.

"The original Princeton Meadows facility served the community well for more than five decades, but it was aging and located in a vulnerable floodplain," said Kendra Morris, CEO of Veolia Regulated Water in North America. "Rather than simply upgrade the existing plant, we reimagined it. This facility is designed to meet today's needs, anticipate future environmental requirements and preserve our commitment to water reuse. Investing in infrastructure also means investing in the community."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together representatives of Veolia, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey State Elected Officials, Middlesex County, the Township of Plainsboro, and project partners, including J. Fletcher Creamer & Son and HDR.

The ceremony included recognition from United States Senator Andy Kim, who provided a Certificate of Congressional Recognition for the project, as well as a joint resolution from the New Jersey State Senate and General Assembly celebrating Veolia's milestone.

The $58 million Princeton Meadows project is part of Veolia's broader investment in New Jersey. Through its GreenUp program, the company invests more than $150 million annually statewide to support water quality, reliability and long-term environmental sustainability for the 1.1 million customers it serves in New Jersey.

As part of the celebration, Veolia also announced a $10,000 contribution to the Plainsboro Recreation Department's Water Science & Sustainability Education Program. The contribution supports opportunities for local students to learn about conservation and environmental stewardship.

ABOUT VEOLIA Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build ecological security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste - including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025.

In North America, Veolia is a leading environmental services provider with more than 15,000 employees working at over 500 locations. It's the largest private water operator in the U.S., a leading water technology provider, and a hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It is uniquely positioned in the American market with a leadership role in improving water quality and removing pollutants offering a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services and technology, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. www.veolia.com - www.veolianorthamerica.com

SOURCE Veolia