Physician Research Points to a New Frontier for Stemtech Corporation: Nutritional Activation of the Body's Endogenous Regenerative System

Dr. Zahoorudin proposes expanding Stemtech's pioneering "Release → Circulate → Migrate" model into a broader research framework connecting nutrition, cellular energy, vascular signaling, stem-cell niches and endogenous regeneration

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCID:STEK) today highlighted a new scientific research framework developed by Dr. Zahoorudin, MBBS, M.D., a board-certified Diplomate of the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP), USA, exploring how advances in regenerative biology could expand the scientific understanding behind Stemtech's pioneering stem cell nutrition platform.

Stemtech was the pioneer company to focus on nutritional support for the body's endogenous stem-cell system through the concept of Release - Circulate - Migrate. Dr. Zahoorudin's review suggests that modern research now provides an opportunity to investigate this original concept at a much deeper level-extending beyond bone-marrow mobilization to include nutrient sensing, mitochondrial biology, nitric-oxide signaling, circulating progenitor cells and tissue-resident regenerative niches.

"Stemtech was ahead of its time in recognizing that nutrition could interact with the body's own regenerative biology. The next scientific question is no longer only how many stem cells we can release from bone marrow. It is how nutrition may influence the entire regenerative environment-from cellular energy and vascular signaling to mobilization, homing and the tissue niches where regeneration actually occurs" said Dr. Zahoorudin.

The proposed model is supported by several emerging areas of research. Human studies have reported increased circulating CD34+ progenitor cells and enhanced expression of the homing receptor CXCR4 following fucoidan ingestion. Separately, dietary inorganic nitrate has been shown to increase circulating angiogenic/progenitor-cell populations, providing a potential biological connection between nutrition, nitric oxide, vascular signaling and endogenous regenerative responses.

At the same time, modern regenerative biology demonstrates that the body contains important tissue-resident regenerative populations outside the bone marrow. Adipose tissue contains stromal and progenitor populations, while skeletal muscle contains satellite stem cells that participate directly in muscle repair and adaptation. These findings support a broader research question: whether nutritional compounds can influence not only circulating cells but also the biological environments-or stem-cell niches-that regulate endogenous tissue renewal. Dr. Zahoorudin proposes that Stemtech's original model could therefore be confirmed through an expanded scientific sequence:

ACTIVATE - RELEASE - CIRCULATE - HOME - REGENERATE - RENEW

Underlying this model are pathways increasingly studied in metabolic, vascular and longevity science-including AMPK, SIRT1, PGC-1a, mitochondrial function, eNOS/nitric oxide and SDF-1/CXCR4 signaling. Stemtech's existing nutritional portfolio already contains bioactive ingredients such as fucoidan, resveratrol, curcumin, Astragalus, Cordyceps, polyphenols and marine botanicals, creating an opportunity for systematic research into how these formulations interact with contemporary markers of endogenous regenerative biology.

"The opportunity is not to replace Stemtech's original science, but to build upon it. Release, Circulation and Migration were the beginning. Modern science now gives us the tools to investigate Activation, Homing, Vascular Signaling, Cellular Energy and tissue-specific regenerative niches as parts of one interconnected biological system." - Dr. Zahoorudin

The proposed framework represents a research direction rather than a therapeutic claim. Dr. Zahoorudin emphasizes that effects on individual tissue stem-cell populations should be experimentally tested rather than assumed, with future studies designed to determine which molecular pathways and regenerative cell populations are measurably influenced by specific nutritional formulations.

The research direction can be summarized in one concept:

NUTRITIONAL ACTIVATION OF ENDOGENOUS REGENERATIVE BIOLOGY

This creates an extremely interesting research question for Stemtech:

Exercise / Fasting / Nutritional Signal - AMPK/SIRT1 - Lipolysis + Adipose-Niche Remodeling - CD34+ Adipose Progenitor Changes - Potential Cell Trafficking?

For Stemtech, this represents an opportunity to connect its pioneering stem cell nutrition platform with the rapidly developing fields of metabolic signaling, vascular regeneration, longevity biology and tissue-specific regenerative medicine and potentially define the next scientific chapter of stem cell nutrition.

"Stemtech was built on a simple but powerful idea: that nutrition can support the body's own renewal system. Dr. Zahoorudin's work honors the Release - Circulate - Migrate science that defined our company, and it points us toward the questions that can define our next chapter. We intend to continue to pursue this as a disciplined research direction-testing and measuring-so that our distributors, customers and shareholders can be confident that the future of stem cell nutrition is being built on rigorous, credible science." - John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech Corporation

ABOUT DR. ZAHOORUDIN

Dr. Zahoorudin, MBBS, M.D., a board-certified diplomate of the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians,(AASCP) USA, credits Stemtech's stem cell nutrition science with launching his career in regenerative medicine. He has used Stemtech stemceutical products in his clinical practice for over sixteen years and is on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation is a publicly traded wellness company specializing in stemceuticals - all-natural, plant-based nutritional solutions designed to support the body's natural regenerative processes. Founded in 2018, following the acquisition of the operations from Stemtech International, Inc., (established in 2005), the company has a long history of innovation in stem cell nutrition and wellness science.

As THE Pioneer in stem cell nutrition-spanning nutritional, skin care and, more recently, pet health products-Stemtech is well positioned to grow within the global wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (supports the body's natural regenerative signaling pathways), StemFlo Advanced (supports circulation and normal cellular communication and tissue support processes), MigraStem (supporting healthy aging and long-term vitality), and demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. Cellect One Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

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SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/physician-research-points-to-a-new-frontier-for-stemtech-corporation-1234212