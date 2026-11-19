"America's Personal Trainer" teams with the pioneer in stem cell nutrition to bring plant-based Stemceuticals to a new generation of U.S. consumers

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCID:STEK)- Stemtech Corporation, the global pioneer in stem cell nutrition, today announced a marketing and representation agreement with fitness icon Tony Little and his company, Mindset Productions, LLC. Tony Little will serve as the face of a new U.S. digital and social media campaign for Stemtech BioSciences, the Company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel at www.stemtechbiosciences.com .

The initial 90-day campaign phase will run on Tony Little's social media channels, with Meta and Instagram as lead platforms. It will feature new Tony Little videos each week, supported by educational graphics and infographics. Filming begins in November, and the first posts are expected to go live the second week of November 2026.

The campaign will feature four of Stemtech's leading Stemceuticals: the RCM Pack, StemRelease3, StemFloAdvanced and MigraStem. Consumers will be able to buy these products at special Tony Little pricing, using the Tony Little promotional code at the Stemtech BioSciences online store. The program is available in the United States only.

The campaign will present Stemtech's plant-based nutrition as one part of a broader healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, quality rest and a balanced diet. These are themes Tony Little has championed for more than four decades.

A New Channel for a Proven Product Line

Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech Corporation, said: "Tony Little has inspired millions of Americans to take charge of their health, and his energy and credibility are a natural fit for Stemtech. For more than 20 years, our Stemceuticals have supported the body's own natural renewal process. With Tony, we are introducing that science to consumers who have never heard of stem cell nutrition. This campaign lets us test a powerful new sales channel while we keep investing in the products and the people who built this company."

John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech, said: "We launched Stemtech BioSciences to bring our products to a wider retail audience, and influencer partnerships were always part of that plan. Tony is the ideal partner to lead it. His message of exercise, rest, good nutrition and a positive mindset matches exactly how we want people to think about wellness. We will track results closely during the first 90 days, and those results will guide how we grow the program."

Tony Littlesaid: "I've spent my whole career helping people feel better and live better, and I only put my name behind things I believe in. Feeling good starts on the inside. Stemtech's natural, plant-based approach to nutrition fits right in with how I train and how I live. I can't wait to share it with my audience."

ABOUT TONY LITTLE

Tony Little, widely known as " America's Personal Trainer ," is a fitness personality, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. He has spent more than 40 years helping people pursue healthier, more active lives.

ABOUT STEMTECH CORPORATION

Stemtech Corporation (OTCID:STEK) is a publicly traded wellness company and the global pioneer in stem cell nutrition. Founded in California in 2005 and headquartered in Naples, Florida since 2014, Stemtech created Stemceuticals: all-natural, plant-based products that support the body's natural regenerative process. Stemtech markets its products through Independent Business Partners in markets around the world and through Stemtech BioSciences, its U.S. direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel. For more information, visit www.stemtech.com and www.stemtechbiosciences.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Phone: +1 336-918-0507

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE:Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/stemtech-corporation-partners-with-fitness-icon-tony-little-to-launch-1254081