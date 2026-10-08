Newport Gold Inc.: ODYSSEY Battery Joins NFI Empire's Project REBORN, Providing Premium Battery Technology to Support The Brett Boyer Foundation

Powering Every New Beginning: ODYSSEY Battery Energizes Project REBORN's Mission

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that ODYSSEY Battery has joined Project Reborn-001 as a key technology partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. EnerSys has equipped the project with a specialized selection of ODYSSEY premium batteries engineered to meet the demanding power and reliability requirements of this one-of-a-kind truck. ODYSSEY batteries are manufactured by EnerSys Energy Products Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of EnerSys.

Project REBORN-001: a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab built by NFI Empire, heading to auction at The Red Bird Games to benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. The build includes a specialized selection of high-performance ODYSSEY batteries designed to deliver the cranking power, deep-cycle capability, and extreme reliability required by the extensively modified truck. These batteries help ensure Project REBORN #001 has the dependable energy foundation needed for both its SEMA appearance and live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the build advances.

ODYSSEY batteries with mounting hardware, staged beside Project REBORN-001 ahead of installation.

"Project REBORN represents what can happen when the automotive industry comes together around a purpose bigger than the vehicle itself," said Chris Aldred, Director of Marketing, Americas at EnerSys. "With a build of this caliber, power and reliability are critical, and we're proud to equip Project REBORN with a specialized selection of ODYSSEY batteries designed to support the demands of this one-of-a-kind truck. More importantly, we're honored to stand alongside NFI Empire and an incredible group of industry partners as we all come together to make a meaningful difference for the children and families served by The Brett Boyer Foundation."

"Partnering with ODYSSEY Battery on Project Reborn brings premium power technology that matches the performance and purpose of this extraordinary build," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About EnerSys

EnerSys is a global leader in stored energy solutions helping industrial, infrastructure and defense customers address critical power and operational needs with batteries, chargers and other power equipment. The company delivers integrated solutions that combine energy storage technologies, power electronics, software-enabled intelligence, technical expertise and comprehensive global customer support. EnerSys supports customers across communications networks, data centers, energy infrastructure, material handling, transportation, aerospace and defense - including applications where power continuity is essential. Serving customers in more than 100 countries, EnerSys helps organizations manage energy more reliably, efficiently and intelligently in complex operating environments where uptime, safety and resilience matter. For more information, visit www.enersys.com. For more information about ODYSSEY Battery, visit www.odysseybattery.com.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

NFI Empire, NWPG Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/odysseyr-battery-joins-nfi-empires-project-reborn-providing-premium-battery-techn-1234328