Le 8 octobre/October 2026Cruz Battery Metals Corp. has announced a name change to Cruz Mining Corp. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 19,363,772 common shares.The symbol will remain the same.Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on October 13, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation_______________________Cruz Battery Metals Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Cruz Mining Corp. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées actions.Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 19 363 772 actions ordinaires.Le symbole restera le même.Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 13 octobre 2026. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.Trading on a Consolidated Basis/ Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 14 OCT 2026Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 14 OCT 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 14 OCT 2026Symbol/Symbole CRUZNEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 22889M 10 1NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA22889M 10 1 4Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN 22888A207/CA22888A2074If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.