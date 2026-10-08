NVIDIA Commits $1 Billion to Advance US Science Over the Next Five Years

News Summary:

NVIDIA announces commitments valued at $1 billion to advance U.S. science over the next five years, at a Washington event convening U.S. officials, industry leaders and members of the science community.

This builds on longstanding collaboration between NVIDIA and national labs, spanning two decades.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced commitments valued at $1 billion to build out the United States' capacity for super intelligence research and development in fields critical for U.S. leadership, including quantum computing, healthcare and energy security.

The announcement was made during the Science: A New Golden Age event in Washington, D.C., where U.S. officials, industry leaders and members of the science community convened on the public-private collaborations needed to bolster scientific exploration.

"President Trump's Genesis Mission is launching a new golden age of American discovery," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "With a $1 billion investment, NVIDIA is putting advanced Super Intelligence in the hands of America's scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in medicine, energy and materials. This is how America turns scientific leadership into industrial leadership, and innovation into jobs and opportunity for generations."

During the event, the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy celebrated the expansion of the Genesis Mission, of which NVIDIA is a leading industry partner. In response, NVIDIA has invited members of the science community to collaborate in R&D using compute and super intelligence infrastructure resources to accelerate scientific discovery and promote U.S. innovation.

Strengthening US Leadership in Scientific Discovery

Over the next five years, NVIDIA will commit $1 billion to the advancement of super intelligence for science and quantum computing across the U.S. through support of the nation's higher-education research institutions, investments in accelerating American quantum leadership and support for cloud service providers bolstering U.S. government mission needs.

NVIDIA is also a collaborator on a number of the phase 2 Genesis Mission awards announced today at the event, including projects in quantum computing, fusion, accelerator design and microelectronics.

NVIDIA has collaborated with U.S. national labs for more than two decades. Last year, it announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on the Genesis Mission, which includes NVIDIA's work to build the department's largest supercomputer for scientific research at Argonne National Laboratory. This is in addition to supporting seven new systems across Argonne and Los Alamos National Laboratories, accelerating the DOE's mission of driving technological leadership.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

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