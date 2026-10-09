Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces Receives Acceptance of Indicative Offer for German Software Company

9.10.2026 09:10:22 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Inside information

Company Announcement no. 18/2026 - inside Information: Dataproces Receives Acceptance of Indicative Offer for German Software Company

Dataproces has received acceptance of an indicative offer to acquire 100% of the shares in a small German software company based in Lower Saxony. The offer is based on an enterprise value of EUR 54.000 on a debt-free, cash-free basis. The share purchase price will be adjusted for cash and debt at closing and paid in cash.

The offer will become binding upon signature by both parties, subject to the agreed conditions, including satisfactory due diligence. The final share purchase agreement must also be reviewed and approved by Dataproces' legal advisers.

The Company and the Rationale for the Offer

The company has more than 30 years of experience providing software and consultancy services to German municipalities, federal states and districts (Landkreise). Reported revenue for 2025 was EUR 426,320, compared with EUR 516,985 in 2024. EBIT amounted to EUR 6,241, compared with EUR 82,986 in 2024. Total reported annual recurring revenue (ARR) across the software products amounted to EUR 341,863 in 2025. These figures remain subject to verification during due diligence.

Two software products are particularly relevant to Dataproces: a demographic planning solution used by 34 municipalities, closely related to KØS: BefolkningsBlik, and a municipal statistics solution with 9 customers, related to KommuneProfil. Together, these two products generated reported ARR of EUR 61,319 in 2025.

Two of the company's other software products are not included in the plans for future product development and are expected to be phased out over time. The reported decline in customer numbers for these products should be viewed in this context. The products have been assigned a value of EUR 0 in the valuation underlying the offer.

A potential acquisition supports Dataproces' focus on expanding demographic planning and municipal statistics solutions in Germany and creates opportunities for joint product development and cross-selling across the respective customer bases. The process is in line with the company's previously announced strategic direction, as outlined in Company Announcement No. 9/2026 regarding guidance, Company Announcement No. 10/2026 regarding Lexis & Rother, and Investor News No. 37/2026 regarding Institut für Public Management.

CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard comments:

"The company combines more than 30 years of market knowledge with skilled developers and strong products that offer significant synergies with our own. Its customer base confirms that German municipalities, like their Danish counterparts, are both able and willing to use knowledge-based software for their planning activities. This supports our business model: transforming specialist knowledge and data into scalable software that helps municipalities make well-informed decisions.

We therefore see a relevant opportunity, but completion of the transaction depends on due diligence confirming the assumptions underlying the offer."

Next Steps

In connection with a potential acquisition, an employee bonus programme of up to EUR 48,000 over a three-year period is also envisaged, linked to the retention of employees and customers associated with the two particularly relevant products.

The parties are targeting completion no later than 1 January 2027. No definitive share purchase agreement has yet been entered into, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed. Dataproces will keep the market informed of material developments and the outcome of the process.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!