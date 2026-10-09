Scibase Holding AB: SciBase's rights issue registered, conversion of BTA into shares

SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") announces that the rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 57.5 million resolved by the Board of Directors on 3 September 2026, the outcome of which was announced on 1 October 2026 (the "Rights Issue"), has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Friday 16 October 2026. The record date with Euroclear Nordics AB for the conversion of BTA into shares is Tuesday 20 October 2026, and the new shares are expected to be available in the respective securities accounts and custody accounts on Thursday 22 October 2026.

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTUSES, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES BEYOND THOSE REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED OR WOULD OTHERWISE BE CONTRARY TO APPLICABLE RULES IN SUCH JURISDICTION, OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH MEASURES. SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.

Conversion of BTA into shares

The Rights Issue was registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 8 October 2026. Through the Rights Issue, 3,834,487 new shares were issued, and the BTA allotted in the Rights Issue will now be converted into shares. The last day of trading in BTA on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Friday 16 October 2026. The record date with Euroclear Nordics AB is Tuesday 20 October 2026, and the new shares are expected to be available in the respective securities accounts and custody accounts on Thursday 22 October 2026.

The conversion of BTA into shares takes place automatically and without any specific notification from Euroclear Nordics AB. Holders of nominee-registered holdings will be informed of the conversion in accordance with the procedures of their respective nominee.

Number of shares and share capital

Following the registration of the Rights Issue and the directed set-off issue of 60,000 shares to the guarantor resolved by the Board of Directors on 7 October 2026, the number of shares in SciBase amounts to 14,119,787 shares and the share capital to SEK 70,598,935.

Advisers

SciBase has engaged Bergs Securities and Birchtree Advisory as financial advisers and BAHR as legal adviser in connection with the Rights Issue. Bergs Securities is also acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Colérus, Chief Financial Officer, telephone +46 70 341 34 72

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 9, 2026 at 15.00 CET.

Certified Adviser (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 8 588 68 570,

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company specialising in early detection and prevention within dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures and commercialises Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy and ensure proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimise patient suffering, enabling physicians to improve and save lives through early detection and intervention and to reduce healthcare costs.

SciBase is built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm and is at the forefront of advances in dermatology.

The Company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2 June 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Read more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports, visit: https://investors.scibase.se.

Important information:

The publication, release or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to restrictions by law, and persons in the jurisdictions in which this press release has been made public or distributed should inform themselves about, and comply with, such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with the applicable rules in each jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to, acquire or subscribe for any securities in SciBase in any jurisdiction, either from SciBase or from anyone else. This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No prospectus has been prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company has prepared and published an information document in respect of the Rights Issue, which is available on the Company's website (https://investors.scibase.se). No prospectus or information document will be prepared or published in connection with the set-off issue.

This press release does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to, acquire or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be released, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution of this information would be unlawful or where such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require registration, or measures other than those required under Swedish law. Actions contrary to this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts and events, as well as statements relating to the future which, for example, contain expressions such as "anticipates", "intends", "may", "will", "should", "estimates", "believes", "could", "plans", "continues", "potential", "estimates", "forecasts", "known" or similar expressions. In particular, these statements relate to future results, financial position, cash flows, plans and expectations regarding the company's operations and management, future growth and profitability, as well as the general economic and regulatory environment and other circumstances affecting the company, many of which are in turn based on further assumptions, such as the absence of changes in existing political, legal, tax, market or economic conditions or in applicable laws (including, but not limited to, accounting principles, accounting methods and tax policies), which, individually or together, may be material to the company's results or its ability to conduct its operations. Although the Company considers that these assumptions were reasonable when they were made, they are by their nature subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors that are difficult or impossible to predict and that may be beyond the Company's control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other material factors may cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should therefore not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained herein, and prospective investors are strongly recommended to read those sections of the information document that contain a more detailed description of factors that may affect the Company's business and the market in which the Company operates. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements in this press release are valid only as at the date of this press release and may be subject to change without notice.