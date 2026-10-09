Newport Gold Inc.: SSBC-USA Joins NFI Empire's Project REBORN with Custom Barbarian Brake System Built to Support The Brett Boyer Foundation

Stopping Power Meets Purpose: SSBC-USA Creates Exclusive One-of-One Barbarian Brake System for Project REBORN

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that SSBC-USA has joined Project Reborn-001 with a custom Barbarian brake system. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. SSBC-USA has equipped the project with its flagship B8-Barbarian 8-piston big brake caliper upgrade, engineered specifically for the demands of this one-of-a-kind restomod.

Project Reborn-001: NFI Empire's 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab restomod, headed to auction at The Red Bird Games to benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. SSBC-USA has supplied its B8-Barbarian system; the company's flagship 8-piston big brake caliper upgrade for supported 3/4-ton and 1-ton trucks. The billet aluminum calipers are 100% Made in the USA and CNC-machined from T6061 aluminum at SSBC-USA's facility in Elma, New York. The direct-fit B8-Barbarian design is engineered for the listed factory mounting, hydraulic, and ABS configurations, delivering the stopping power required by this extensively modified truck. The system will be showcased as Project REBORN heads to SEMA, where SSBC-USA will also feature a second NFI Empire build, a custom Dodge Charger R/T restomod, in its booth in Hot Rod Alley. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the build advances toward its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation.

SSBC-USA's B8-Barbarian 8-piston caliper and slotted, cross-drilled rotor installed on Project Reborn-001. The B8-Barbarian billet aluminum calipers, CNC-machined from T6061 aluminum in Elma, New York.

"Project Reborn represents a lot of what we believe in at SSBC-USA. This is our third build with NFI Empire supporting the Brett Boyer Foundation, and we're proud to once again provide the braking system for a project that brings together a restomod heritage, modern performance and incredible craftsmanship for a purpose much bigger than the vehicle itself.

This year is especially exciting because we'll have two NFI Empire builds at SEMA equipped with SSBC-USA brakes; Project Reborn, along with the custom Dodge Charger R/T restomod in our booth in Hot Rod Alley. Seeing our products on both builds is exciting, but knowing Project Reborn will ultimately help make a difference for families is what makes this one special. We're honored to be part of it again," said Tom Reid, Co-Owner/CEO, SSBC-USA.

"Partnering with SSBC-USA on Project Reborn-001 brings American-made stopping power that matches the performance, craftsmanship, and purpose of this extraordinary build," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About SSBC-USA

SSBC-USA is a premier performance brake systems and components manufacturer based in Elma, New York. Established in 2019, the company specializes in complete drum-to-disc brake conversion kits, caliper upgrade kits, and its massive direct-fit 8-piston heavy-duty truck billet aluminum calipers. Priding itself on American-made quality, SSBC-USA fabricates its products in its Elma facility and partners with trusted U.S. manufacturers as needed. Whether for classic American cars, heavy-duty trucks, or Jeeps, SSBC-USA delivers high-quality braking solutions built for real-world performance. Learn more at https://ssbc-usa.com/.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

NFI Empire, NWPG Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ssbc-usa-joins-nfi-empires-project-reborn-with-custom-barbarian-brake-system-buil-1234493