Cubic Defense to Showcase Integrated C5ISR Capabilities at AUSA 2026

Converging data, edge computing and secure communications to support mission operations from enterprise to tactical edge

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in advanced training and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions, will showcase integrated C5ISR capabilities at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, Oct. 12-14 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Aligned with AUSA's "America's Army: The Foundation of the Joint Force" theme, Cubic will demonstrate how its Digital Intelligence, DTECH and Secure Communications businesses work together to connect mission data, computing and communications across enterprise and tactical environments. Built around Cubic's "Converging the Battlespace with Data Synergy" theme, the demonstrations will highlight how these capabilities support data movement, processing, GEOINT dissemination and resilient communications across the mission.

"Modern operations depend on the ability to connect data, computing and communications across increasingly distributed environments," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DTECH Mission Solutions, Cubic Defense. "At AUSA, we are demonstrating how Cubic technologies work together to move mission data, process information at the edge and maintain secure communications so users can access and act on the information they need across the battlespace."

Visit Cubic Defense at Booth #8217, Hall D & E, to explore the learn more about:

Tethys. Orchestrating Mission Data. Accelerating Decisions. Tethys is a scalable data orchestration platform that transforms raw mission data into operational advantage. Through intelligent workflow automation, AI-ready data preparation and open architecture integration, Tethys enables organizations to rapidly ingest, enrich, route and process diverse mission data while integrating third-party tools and AI models across enterprise and tactical environments.

Tethys is a scalable data orchestration platform that transforms raw mission data into operational advantage. Through intelligent workflow automation, AI-ready data preparation and open architecture integration, Tethys enables organizations to rapidly ingest, enrich, route and process diverse mission data while integrating third-party tools and AI models across enterprise and tactical environments. Unified Video+ (UV+). Full-Motion Video. Unified for the Mission. Unified Video+ provides secure, scalable management and dissemination of live and archived full-motion video across enterprise and tactical environments. By integrating full-motion video with geospatial context, advanced visualization, Timewarp DVR and standards-based services, UV+ enables analysts and operators to discover, exploit and share critical video intelligence.

Unified Video+ provides secure, scalable management and dissemination of live and archived full-motion video across enterprise and tactical environments. By integrating full-motion video with geospatial context, advanced visualization, Timewarp DVR and standards-based services, UV+ enables analysts and operators to discover, exploit and share critical video intelligence. OneMap. Mission-Ready GEOINT. From Enterprise to Edge. OneMap delivers authoritative GEOINT across the TAK ecosystem that extends data from enterprise sources through regional and edge nodes directly to the Soldier's ATAK device. Automated synchronization keeps maps and geospatial data current while reducing manual updates and unnecessary reach-back.

OneMap delivers authoritative GEOINT across the TAK ecosystem that extends data from enterprise sources through regional and edge nodes directly to the Soldier's ATAK device. Automated synchronization keeps maps and geospatial data current while reducing manual updates and unnecessary reach-back. HiPER Suite. Enterprise GEOINT. Tactical Advantage. The HiPER Suite combines HiPER LOOK and HiPER DRIVE to extend enterprise geospatial capabilities to the tactical edge. Designed for connected and disconnected environments, the suite enables users to discover, manage, visualize and share trusted imagery, terrain and map services through standards-based, deployable solutions.

The HiPER Suite combines HiPER LOOK and HiPER DRIVE to extend enterprise geospatial capabilities to the tactical edge. Designed for connected and disconnected environments, the suite enables users to discover, manage, visualize and share trusted imagery, terrain and map services through standards-based, deployable solutions. Fusion eHPC. Your Data Center. Forward Deployed. The DTECH Fusion eHPC is a single-case, low-SWaP solution that enables AI and large language models further down the mission chain, including in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments.

The DTECH Fusion eHPC is a single-case, low-SWaP solution that enables AI and large language models further down the mission chain, including in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments. M3X. Minimal Footprint. Maximum Impact. Built for battalions and small teams, the M3X combines a lightweight, chassis-less design with patented power and data connectivity to reduce mission burden while increasing flexibility and scalability at the tactical edge.

Built for battalions and small teams, the M3X combines a lightweight, chassis-less design with patented power and data connectivity to reduce mission burden while increasing flexibility and scalability at the tactical edge. Adaptive and Resilient Communications Cubic's protected waveforms and software-defined radios (SDRs) address gaps in tactical and operational wideband communications. Protected waveforms support point-to-point and networking capabilities across multiple nodes within the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) ecosystem, while Cubic's protected SDRs support secure and resilient communications in dynamically contested electromagnetic environments.

Cubic's protected waveforms and software-defined radios (SDRs) address gaps in tactical and operational wideband communications. Protected waveforms support point-to-point and networking capabilities across multiple nodes within the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) ecosystem, while Cubic's protected SDRs support secure and resilient communications in dynamically contested electromagnetic environments. Cubic Vector. Multi-beam, Multi-band, Multi-orbit Hybrid SATCOM.

The Cubic Vector antenna solution delivers adaptive multi-beam, multi-band and multi-orbit hybrid SATCOM. Provisioning up to 16 fully independent digitized receive beams, Vector supports multi-functional activities and low-latency resilient links in make-before-break fashion while operating in GNSS-denied environments.

Together, these capabilities demonstrate Cubic's approach to converging mission data, edge computing and secure communications across the mission chain, supporting users from enterprise infrastructure to forward and disconnected environments.

To learn more about Cubic Defense solutions, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com .

Media Contacts:

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-defense-to-showcase-integrated-c5isr-capabilities-at-ausa-2026-1234707