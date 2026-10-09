Physitrack PLC: Physitrack EMR Waitlist Reaches 2,100 Practitioners as Commercial Rollout Accelerates

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Strong early demand for its AI-powered EMR - more than 300 clinics representing over 2,100 practitioners on the waitlist and a planned commercial release on 2 November 2026.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market:PTRK) today announces that since its introduction on 28 September, its next-generation EMR has attracted registrations from more than 300 clinics representing over 2,100 practitioners. The number of practitioners represented on the waitlist has doubled in just five business days, indicating an acceleration in the pace of registrations.

The platform brings together scheduling, patient onboarding, AI-powered clinical documentation, home exercise prescription, patient follow-ups and billing in a single integrated environment. Voice-driven workflows and an AI overlay are designed to reduce administrative workloads and give clinicians more time with their patients.

In response to demand, Physitrack has expanded its beta programme to 50 clinics, enabling broader real-world testing and feedback ahead of the planned commercial release candidate on 2 November 2026.

The EMR represents a significant expansion of Physitrack's existing product ecosystem, creating opportunities to deepen customer relationships, increase revenue per practitioner and extend the Company's subscription-based business model into core clinical practice management.

Henrik Molin, CEO and Co-founder of Physitrack, commented:

"The response since launch has been incredibly encouraging, and what's particularly exciting is that the momentum is accelerating. There's clearly an appetite among clinicians for a fundamentally different way of running their practices.

We've spent more than a decade helping clinicians deliver better care beyond the clinic. Now we're bringing that same thinking into the clinic itself, using AI to take away much of the administrative work that consumes their day.

We're moving quickly, expanding our beta programme and working towards our next commercial milestone on 2 November. I'm particularly proud of the pace at which our team is executing, and excited about the opportunity ahead."

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack EMR Waitlist Reaches 2,100 Practitioners as Commercial Rollout Accelerates

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-emr-waitlist-reaches-2-100-practitioners-as-commercial-1234990