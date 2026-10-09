

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Friday, S&P Global, Inc (SPGI) appointed Thomas Kim as Chief Legal Officer, effective October 19, 2026. He will report to CEO Martina Cheung and oversee the company's Legal, Government Affairs, Risk and Compliance functions.



Kim has over 30 years of legal experience and previously served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Gartner and Thomson Reuters.



Following the appointment, Steve Kemps, the current Chief Legal Officer, will retire from S&P Global and remain as a special advisor to CEO Martina Cheung until December 31, 2026, to help ensure a smooth transition.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.89 percent up at $406.32.



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