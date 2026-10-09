

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L, EDV.TO, EDVMF) said Friday it regrets to report that an employee at its Ity mine, in Côte d'Ivoire, was found unresponsive in the processing plant and subsequently passed away on 7 October, despite medical efforts to resuscitate him at the mine site clinic.



Endeavour has launched a full investigation and will share its findings with its third-quarter 2026 results. Mining and processing operations at the Ity mine continue as normal.



'The health, safety and welfare of our colleagues remain our top priority, and we extend our sincere sympathies and support to our employee's family, colleagues and friends,' Endeavour Mining said.



On the London Stock Exchange, Endeavour Mining shares closed Friday's trading 1.30 percent higher at 4,126.00 pence.



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