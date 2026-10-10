Arlington,Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a provider of real-time digital operations software, announces that further to its October 2, 2026 news release, it has filed amended and restated unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and related MD&A (the "Amended Filings"), replacing the filings made on August 31, 2026.

The Amended Filings reflect the following corrections and adjustments. All amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Austal acquisition accounting: Following an updated independent valuation, the Company revised the acquisition-date values of acquired intangible assets and shares issued, recognized contingent consideration of $2,441,185, and adjusted related amortization. For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, these changes resulted in $41,198 of accretion expense, a $529,719 fair-value gain on contingent consideration and a $36,944 reduction in cost of sales.

Impairment: Austal's June 2026 notice that development contracts would not be renewed was an impairment indicator not fully reflected in the original Q2 filings. The Company recorded a non-cash impairment of $5,134,044 for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, reducing the carrying amounts of the acquired Austal technology and associated goodwill to $Nil. This updates the approximately $2.3 million estimate disclosed on October 2, 2026, following revised acquisition accounting and related amortization adjustments.

Derivative valuation: Revised assumptions concerning the timing and likelihood of a qualifying U.S. listing increased the convertible-debenture derivative liability by $153,101 to $969,509 as at June 30, 2026 and reduced the fair-value gain by the same amount for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Classification corrections: Revenue of $980,984 and $2,023,507 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, was reclassified from subscription software licenses to professional consulting services. Employee costs of $20,325 for both periods were reclassified to administrative expenses, employee-related liabilities of $184,783 as at June 30, 2026 were grouped within accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and the related $56,648 non-cash movement for the six-month period was reclassified within changes in operating working capital. These changes did not affect total revenue, total expenses, net loss or operating cash flows.

The adjustments above increased loss before income taxes and net loss and comprehensive loss by $4,761,680 for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Loss before income taxes increased from $1,728,936 to $6,490,616 for the three-month period and from $3,790,352 to $8,552,032 for the six-month period. Restated net loss and comprehensive loss were $6,375,474 and $8,387,448, respectively. Basic and diluted loss per share increased from $0.03 to $0.10 and from $0.06 to $0.14, respectively.

As at June 30, 2026, compared with the originally reported amounts, total assets decreased by $2,311,731 to $8,991,145, total liabilities increased by $2,105,765 to $15,928,366, and shareholders' deficiency increased by $4,417,496 to $6,937,221. Working capital changed from a $843,895 surplus to a $1,108,769 deficiency. Cash of $5,844,924 and operating cash outflow of $1,493,098 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were unchanged by the restatement.

Please refer to Note 26 of the Amended and Restated Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 for full details. The financial statements are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditor.

RedChip Engagement Update

Further to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2026, the Company announces that it has entered into addendums to the engagement letter with RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip") dated August 24, 2026, clarifying certain matters relating to the 5,000 equity incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase subordinate voting shares of the Company ("SVSs") to be granted to RedChip pursuant to the engagement. The minimum exercise price of the Options to be granted to RedChip must not be less than the Discounted Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange). Furthermore, the Options will expire five (5) years from grant, and shall be exercisable on a cashless basis at RedChip's election. For so long as the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Options will vest in stages over a period of not less than 12 months such that: (i) no more than 1/4 of the Options vest no sooner than three months after the Options were granted; (ii) no more than another 1/4 of the Options vest no sooner than six months after the Options were granted; (iii) no more than another 1/4 of the Options vest no sooner than nine months after the Options were granted; and (iv) the remainder of the Options vest no sooner than 12 months after the Options were granted. If the Company is no longer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange when the Options are granted, then, subject to any applicable securities laws and exchange rules then applicable to the Company and the Options, the Options will fully vest thirty (30) calendar days after the date the SVSs first trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market or New York Stock Exchange.

The Company confirms that Addendum No. 2 to the engagement letter has been fully executed by both parties.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI provides operational intelligence software and solutions for defense, maritime, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and government organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCore platform creates a unified, real-time operational picture and enables governed action across those systems, with approvals, controls and evidence preserved. Customer data remains in place and under the customer's control. Having attained Technology Readiness Level 9, edgeTI solutions have been authorized to operate and deployed in classified environments. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and Serbia.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes statements concerning a potential qualifying U.S. listing, including its anticipated timing and completion; the proposed grant of options to RedChip; and the exercise and vesting of those options, including arrangements contingent on a Nasdaq or NYSE listing. Such information may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "proposes," "may," "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. These include assumptions that the Company will obtain the necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, satisfy applicable U.S. listing requirements, have sufficient financial resources to carry out its plans, and satisfy the requirements of its equity incentive plan and applicable securities laws relating to the proposed RedChip options.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include the Company's financing and liquidity requirements and the material uncertainty concerning its ability to continue as a going concern; adverse market conditions; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, required approvals; failure to satisfy U.S. listing requirements; changes to the timing or terms of the proposed option grant; and other risks described in the Company's financial statements, MD&A and other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The expected listing date and probability used in valuing the convertible-debenture derivative liability are valuation assumptions and do not constitute an assurance that a U.S. listing will occur within that timeframe or at all. Completion of any U.S. listing remains subject to applicable requirements and approvals.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such information is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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