

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) unveiled six concept cars at an exclusive event in Paris ahead of the Paris Motor Show, scheduled for October 12-18.



The concepts showcase the automaker's design and technology ambitions under its FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan, with a focus on customer choice, innovation and driving experience.



The event, titled 'The Night Before,' was held at Hangar Y and offered a preview of Stellantis' presence at the motor show, featuring more than 60 vehicles, nine concept cars, eight brands and six premieres.



The six concepts include the Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso, envisioning future performance models with hybrid powertrains; the Citroën 2 CV Concept, an accessible electric car targeted at €15,000; and the DS F3VER, exploring personalization and versatility.



The FIAT Multiplay combines pickup versatility with SUV comfort, while the Opel STX Concept previews the brand's future estate-car design. The PEUGEOT RCZ Vision showcases performance-oriented electric mobility, including steer-by-wire technology and a new onboard experience.



'This event brings our FaSTLAne 2030 strategy to life,' said CEO Antonio Filosa. 'It reflects the extraordinary effort of our teams and our commitment to shaping the future of mobility through iconic brands, compelling design and innovative technology, giving customers more choice and more reasons to be excited about what's ahead.'



Enlarged Europe COO Emanuele Cappellano said, 'Stellantis wants to fully leverage the competitive advantage set by its iconic brands' uniqueness, offering cars that are at once rooted in heritage and future-driven, based on robust know-how and distinguished by their unmatched design beauty, to shape the future of mobility with more than 50 products to be launched by 2030. These achievements, based on the execution of our strategic plan, will enable Stellantis to expand its market coverage in Enlarged Europe by 25%.'



On the NYSE, Stellantis shares closed down 0.88% at $4.48 on Friday.



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