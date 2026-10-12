Vaisala: Inside information: Vaisala adjusts its net sales estimate and increases its EBITA estimate for 2026 and publishes preliminary net sales and EBITA for Q3/2026

Vaisala Corporation

Inside information

October 12 at 4:45 p.m. (EEST)

Inside information: Vaisala adjusts its net sales estimate and increases its EBITA estimate for 2026 and publishes preliminary net sales and EBITA for Q3/2026

Vaisala Corporation adjusts its net sales estimate and increases its EBITA estimate for 2026. Vaisala now estimates its full-year 2026 net sales to be in the range of EUR 610-630 million and EBITA to be in the range of EUR 110-120 million.

Vaisala's net sales and profitability in the third quarter and during January-September 2026 were driven by the very strong performance of the Industrial Measurements business area. The business area's improved profitability and its growing share of the Group's net sales positively impacted Vaisala's EBITA. Growth in Industrial Measurements' net sales during the third quarter of 2026 was driven by strong demand from the data center, semiconductor, battery manufacturing, and power industries.

In addition, U.S tariff refunds and lower tariff levels positively impacted Vaisala's profitability in the third quarter and during January-September 2026. The tariff refunds from 2025, which are reported under Corporate and non-operative items, contributed EUR 4 million to Vaisala's EBITA in the third quarter of 2026.

Vaisala's third quarter 2026 and January-September 2026 preliminary net sales and EBITA were:

Net sales

EUR million Q3/2026 Q3/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Industrial Measurements 77.8 60.7 210.0 182.3 Xweather 15.7 14.4 46.1 43.0 Weather, Energy, and Environment 70.9 79.3 197.8 210.4 Vaisala total 162.9 154.0 451.4 434.6

EBITA

EUR million Q3/2026 Q3/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Industrial Measurements 24.7 15.5 58.0 43.7 Xweather 1.5 1.0 2.9 2.9 Weather, Energy, and Environment 12.2 16.0 24.7 28.6 Corporate and non-operative items 2.2 -4.5 -2.2 -7.2 Vaisala total 40.6 28.0 83.4 68.0

Vaisala's previous business outlook for 2026, as published on July 21, 2026, was: Vaisala estimates, excluding potential significant changes in market conditions, that its full-year 2026 net sales will be in the range of EUR 600-630 million and its EBITA will be in the range of EUR 95-110 million.

Vaisala's new business outlook for 2026 as published today, October 12, 2026, is: Vaisala estimates that its full-year 2026 net sales will be in the range of EUR 610-630 million and its EBITA will be in the range of EUR 110-120 million. The business outlook excludes impacts of the planned Atmo, Inc. acquisition and potential significant changes in market conditions.

Vaisala will publish its Interim Report January-September 2026 on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

More information:

Niina Ala-Luopa, Investor Relations

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com