Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH and Nexagen Networks to Demonstrate AI-Enabled Decision Advantage at AUSA 2026

DTECH Fusion eHPC and Nexagen Networks SoldierIQ deliver a sensor-to-decision-to-action workflow that operates in DDIL conditions for a decision advantage.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions (DTECH), a business unit of Cubic Defense, and Nexagen Networks will demonstrate their unified data-centric, edge capability that enables real-time data ingestion, AI-driven decision support, and integration with TAK and mission systems during AUSA October 12-14.

"Data doesn't win missions. Decisions do. DTECH's AI Mission Infrastructure is the foundation that transforms information into operational advantage at the point of need," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DTECH Mission Solutions. "Together, DTECH and Nexagen Networks will demonstrate AI Mission Infrastructure that brings AI-enabled sensor-to-decision-to-action workflows directly to the tactical edge, empowering forces to act with speed, confidence, and continuity even in DDIL conditions during AUSA."

Visit AUSA booth 8217 to speak with experts and explore demonstrations, including:

AI-Enabled Decision Advantage: See how Cubic DTECH and Nexagen Networks bring artificial intelligence, analytics, and mission applications closer to the fight. The joint open-standard solution turns operational data into actionable insights that accelerate decision-making in contested and disconnected environments.??

Resilient Communications and Voice Interoperability: Experience voice translation and resilient communications capabilities designed to connect people, radios, networks, and mission partners when it matters most. These capabilities improve communication and interoperability across multinational and coalition operations, helping teams collaborate more effectively in contested environments.??

Open AI Mission Infrastructure: See how cloud-enabled capabilities connect users, systems and mission data across land, air and littoral operations. By extending cloud capabilities to the tactical edge through distributed computing, Cubic DTECH supports data synchronization when communications are available and continued local operations when they are not. Its open-standard architecture allows customers to connect data, technologies, and coalition forces without proprietary barriers.

"Delivering actionable capability to the edge cannot wait for ideal network conditions or multi-year acquisition cycles," said Mark Scott, Director of Mission Solutions at Nexagen. "By pairing SoldierIQ's AI-driven mission software with Cubic DTECH's Fusion eHPC, we are collapsing the sensor-to-shooter timeline and putting true decision advantage directly into the hands of operators at the point of need, even when disconnected."

Cubic DTECH's open mission infrastructure gives customers the flexibility to integrate best-of-breed capabilities, accelerate innovation, and turn data into faster, more informed decisions at the edge.

To learn more about Cubic DTECH edge compute and networking solutions, visit DTECH.cubic.com .

About DTECH Mission Solutions

DTECH Mission Solutions provides AI Mission Infrastructure that enables defense, public safety, and government organizations to turn information into action, deliver decision advantage, and maintain mission continuity in any environment.

About Nexagen Networks

Nexagen enables mission software. We engineer, secure, and continuously field the applications that run modern defense systems, so warfighters get new capability in weeks instead of years. The platform does not care whether the application flies a drone, drives a robot, or runs an autonomous system. The enablement is the same.

About Cubic

Cubic creates technology solutions in transportation and defense that simplify daily journeys and help promote mission success and safety for those who serve. To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Patrick Ingraham

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-dtech-and-nexagen-networks-to-demonstrate-ai-enabled-decision-advantage-1235131