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WKN: A2DS5F | ISIN: FR0013254851 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JD
Stuttgart
12.10.26 | 19:02
0,624 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6250,67119:19
Dow Jones News
12.10.2026 18:15 Uhr
314 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VALBIOTIS SA: First-half 2026 results

DJ VALBIOTIS SA: First-half 2026 results 

VALBIOTIS SA 
VALBIOTIS SA: First-half 2026 results 
12-Oct-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

First-half 2026 results 

Sales organization, product offering, international: 
three catalysts fully activated to accelerate sales 

   -- France: a sales organization now fully operational (3 regional directors, 19 medical promotion officers), 
  supported by 25 partner pharmacy groups bringing together nearly 4,800 pharmacies; 599 client pharmacies (+26% in 
  six months) 
   -- A complete ValbiotisPRO range following the launch of ValbiotisPRO Foie: four solutions with clinically 
  demonstrated efficacy and first-rate scientific recognition (publication in Nature Communications) 
   -- International: three key agreements signed; Chinese joint venture ready for first sales by the end of 
  2026; first product registrations in the Middle East in the first half of 2027 
   -- Half-year revenue of EUR0.8M (+130%), in line with the announced range, and a limited increase in operating 
  expenses (+8%, to EUR5.5M) 
   -- Cash position of EUR11.7M as of June 30, 2026, strengthened by the June capital increase, providing a cash 
  runway to the end of 2027 
   -- Withdrawal of the financial ambitions communicated to the market for the 2026-2030 period; 
  Confidence in the acceleration of the growth trajectory as early as the second half of 2026 
   -- A strengthened strategic direction: to become a reference player in cardiometabolic products on an 
  international scale 

Next event: 
 
Webinar with individual shareholders on Monday, October 12 at 6:00 PM (CEST) 

To register or log in  
 
Connection link 

La Rochelle, October 12, 2026 (5:40 PM CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/PME eligible), a French laboratory 
specializing in cardiometabolic health, announces its results for the first half of 2026 and provides an update on its 
roadmap and outlook. 

First-half 2026 results: strong business growth and a strengthened financial position 

Financial statements as of June 30, 2026: controlled expenses amid strong business growth 

The Company's half-year financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS, were approved by the Management Board 
on October 9, 2026. They have been subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditor and are available on the 
Company's website (investisseurs.valbiotis.com). 

IFRS, in EURK                                 H1 2026         H1 2025      
 
Operating revenue                                                     
 
Revenue                                   765           332        
 
Other income                                 1,531          53        

Total revenue                                2,296          386        

Operating expenses                                                     
 
Cost of sales                                (936)          (966)       
 
Research and development                           (137)          (414)       
 
Sales and marketing                             (2,977)         (2,567)      
 
General and administrative expenses                     (1,395)         (819)       
 
Share-based payment expenses                         (12)          (286)       

Operating income (loss)                           (3,162)         (4,667)      

Share of income (loss) of equity-accounted companies             (178)          -         

Operating income (loss) after share of equity-accounted companies      (3,340)         (4,667)      

Net cost of financial debt                          (25)          49        
 
Other financial income                            -            29        
 
Other financial expenses                           (3)           (3)        

Income (loss) before tax                           (3,368)         (4,591)      

Corporate income tax                             -            (2)        
 
Deferred taxes                                -            -         

Net income (loss)                              (3,368)         (4,593)

Revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR0.8M, in line with the expected range (EUR0.8M to EUR0.9M), representing a 130% year-on-year increase. This growth was driven by a combined increase in the number of customers and in average basket size across both distribution channels (pharmacies and e-commerce). Within the physical distribution network, which comprised a total of 599 client pharmacies as of June 30, 2026 (+26% in six months), the average basket reached EUR555 in the first half of the fiscal year, compared with EUR471 in the fourth quarter of 2025. In the e-commerce channel, the number of customers rose by 49% compared with the end of 2025, reaching 6,022 at mid-year, with an average basket of EUR91.5 (compared with EUR88.9 in the fourth quarter of 2025).

Other operating income for the period (EUR1.5M) derives almost entirely from the non-cash gain related to the contribution of licenses on Valbiotis' patents and trademarks to its Chinese joint venture, Hangzhou Valbiotis Life Health Technology.

The strong business growth was accompanied by a limited increase in operating expenses (+8%, to EUR5.5M), reflecting tight control of the cost structure. Sales and marketing expenses rose by 16% (to EUR3.0M), in connection with the strengthening of the sales force (medical promotion officers) and investments in sales tools and digital communications. General and administrative expenses increased by 70% (to EUR1.4M) as a result of non-recurring expenses related to structuring projects: legal and regulatory procedures in Asia, as well as the recruitment and upskilling of the sales force.

The cost of sales (logistics and manufacturing) represented 17% of operating expenses (excluding share-based payments), i.e. EUR0.9M. R&D expenses continued to decline (-67%, to EUR0.1M) following the completion of the clinical programs: they now account for 3% of expenses, compared with 44% two years earlier, in favor of sales and marketing expenses (55% of expenses, compared with 24% in the first half of 2024).

The net loss amounted to EUR3.4M at mid-year, compared with EUR4.6M in the first half of 2025. It includes a EUR0.2M loss in respect of the share of income of the Chinese joint venture, which is in a structuring phase ahead of its commercial launch, expected in the second half of 2026.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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