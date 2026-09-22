Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt ist gerade aufgewacht: Atlantico Energy Metals steigt um 100 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5F | ISIN: FR0013254851 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JD
Stuttgart
22.09.26 | 18:47
0,770 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7030,84819:28
Dow Jones News
22.09.2026 18:15 Uhr
304 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces positive results from the Cardio-Liver clinical study - Commercial launch of ValbiotisPRO Foie on September 23

DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces positive results from the Cardio-Liver clinical study - Commercial launch of ValbiotisPRO Foie on September 23 

VALBIOTIS SA 
VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces positive results from the Cardio-Liver clinical study - Commercial launch of 
ValbiotisPRO Foie on September 23 
22-Sep-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Press Release 

Valbiotis announces positive results from the Cardio-Liver 
clinical study 

Commercial launch of ValbiotisPRO Foie on September 23 

   -- The Cardio-Liver study demonstrates positive effects on various metabolic parameters and, in particular, 
  a reduction in liver fat content. It brings to a close the clinical development program of the active substance 
  Steadrive. 
  
 
   -- ValbiotisPRO Foie, based on the patented Steadrive formulation, will be marketed from September 23 
  across all channels in France: pharmacies and e-commerce. 
    
   -- The ValbiotisPRO range now comprises four solutions dedicated to managing the risk factors of 
  cardiometabolic imbalances, all based on clinically tested active substances. 
  
 
La Rochelle, September 22, 2026 (5:40 PM CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a French 
laboratory specializing in cardiometabolic health, announces the completion of the Cardio-Liver clinical study. The 
results demonstrate the positive effects of Steadrive (formerly Totum.448) in a context of excess liver fat associated 
with various metabolic disorders. These results enable the commercial launch of ValbiotisPRO Foie in France, from 
September 23. 

Cardio-Liver: positive results bringing the Steadrive clinical program to a close 

Cardio-Liver is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical study conducted in 71 volunteers presenting 
with hepatic steatosis (without significant associated fibrosis) and overweight or obesity. Participants were divided 
into two arms and supplemented for 4 months with either Steadrive (4.28 g per day) or a placebo. 

The results obtained confirm the positive effects of Steadrive on the accumulation of fat in the liver as well as on 
various associated metabolic parameters. The Cardio-Liver study included a very large number of measurements, providing 
additional information on the effects of Steadrive and its mechanisms of action in a context of hepatic steatosis. 
This study reinforces the entire body of data accumulated on Steadrive, which has already been the subject of 4 
publications in scientific journals and 14 communications at international congresses. Cardio-Liver, the detailed 
results of which will be presented at an international scientific congress, thereby completes the clinical development 
program of Steadrive. 

The study was conducted in partnership with Université Laval in Quebec City, within the framework of a Research Chair 
in "translational research on the mechanisms of action of plant-based compounds on metabolic hepatic steatosis", led by 
Professor André Marette. 

André Marette, principal investigator of the study, full professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Université Laval and 
researcher at the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute (Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec), 
said: "We are very pleased to have the first results of this clinical study on Steadrive, which shows a reduction in 
the accumulation of liver fat and will also help us better understand the mechanisms of action involved. Indeed, the 
initial analyses highlight very promising results not only on the liver but also on the various metabolic parameters 
measured in the subjects of this clinical study. We now look forward to sharing more detailed data with the scientific 
community at an upcoming congress." 

Pascal Sirvent, Medical and Scientific Director of Valbiotis, added: "The Cardio-Liver results reinforce the scientific 
data already accumulated around Steadrive and confirm its value in the context of excess liver fat. They are 
consistent with Valbiotis's commitment to rigorous clinical research and further strengthen the scientific foundation 
underpinning the development of the ValbiotisPRO range, dedicated to cardiometabolic health." 

ValbiotisPRO Foie: a natural, scientifically tested response to a major public health challenge 

In France, nearly one adult in two is overweight with associated metabolic imbalances[1], and 20% of the population has 
an excessive accumulation of fat in the liver[2]. These imbalances remain insufficiently identified, even though early, 
appropriate prevention would help better preserve liver health. 

This is precisely the challenge that ValbiotisPRO Foie addresses. Based on Steadrive, a patented plant-derived 
formulation backed by more than 10 years of research, it acts directly on liver health and fat metabolism. It thus 
provides support addressing various imbalances affecting liver function, ranging from digestive discomfort linked to an 
over-rich diet or occasional excess through to the chronic accumulation of fat in the liver. 

A launch across all channels from September 23 

ValbiotisPRO Foie will be available from September 23 in pharmacies, in pillbox format, in pharmacies as well as on 
the online store www.valbiotis.com. 

Its launch will draw on the multichannel commercialization approach deployed for the ValbiotisPRO range: promotion to 
pharmacists and partner pharmacy groups, training of pharmacy teams, point-of-sale and shelf display materials, and 
targeted digital marketing campaigns. 

A complete ValbiotisPRO range, backed by leading scientific credentials 

Following ValbiotisPRO Cholestérol (May 2024), ValbiotisPRO Santé métabolique (February 2025) and ValbiotisPRO 
Cardio-circulation (June 2025), the launch of ValbiotisPRO Foie completes, in line with the announced schedule, a 
range of four solutions dedicated to maintaining cardiometabolic balance, each based on an active substance with 
clinically demonstrated efficacy. 

Backed by intellectual property covering more than 60 countries, this range benefits from an unrivalled clinical 
foundation (13 studies in total) and leading scientific validation, with 69 selections at benchmark international 
congresses and 17 scientific publications in international peer-reviewed journals. 

The high point of this scientific recognition: the results of REVERSE-IT, a randomized study showing a significant 
reduction in fasting blood glucose after 6 months with Totum.63 (ValbiotisPRO Santé métabolique), were published this 
past July in Nature Communications, a journal renowned for its editorial and methodological rigor (press release of 
July 22, 2026). 

Shareholder Benefit 
 
20 % discount on ValbiotisPRO and ValbiotisPLUS products, granted by customer service (service-client@valbiotis.com) 
upon proof of holding at least 85 shares 
 
Terms and Conditions: click here 

About Valbiotis 
 
Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested first-line 
nutritional solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic imbalances. Through an innovative approach combining 
scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, Valbiotis develops high -quality 
formulations based on patented active ingredients validated by rigorous clinical studies, designed to provide long-term 
support for cardiometabolic health and address associated functional issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, 
immunity and vitality. Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, France, Valbiotis has forged numerous 
partnerships with leading academic centers. Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been 
recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the 
European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA PME 
eligible company. 

Contacts 
 
Corporate Communication / Valbiotis 
 
Caroline LAMBERTI 
 
+ 33 6 77 82 56 88 
 
caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com 

Financial communication / Seitosei.Actifin  
 
Marianne PY 
 
+33 6 85 52 76 93 
 
marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com 

Press Relations / LJ Com by JIN 
 
Valentine MARTIN 
 
+33 6 32 29 43 82 
v.martin@ljcom.net 

Name: Valbiotis 
ISIN code: FR0013254851 
 
Ticker symbol: ALVAL 
 
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 
 
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these 
projections are based on information currently available to Valbiotis and on reasonable assumptions. However, they in 
no way constitute guarantees of future performance and may be affected by changes in the economic environment, 
financial markets and by a number of risks and uncertainties, available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). 
 
This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the 
solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for shares or financial securities of Valbiotis in any country. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Ligue nationale contre l'Obésité - Observatoire Français d'Épidémiologie de l'Obésité (OFÉO), 2024 - overweight 
(30.8%) + obesity (17.9%) combined.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.