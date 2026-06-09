Das Instrument G85 CA35958L1013 FUERTE METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument G85 CA35958L1013 FUERTE METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument GY9 SE0010820381 SMOLTEK NANOTECH HLDG AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026The instrument GY9 SE0010820381 SMOLTEK NANOTECH HLDG AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2026Das Instrument Q910 SE0025159387 ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument Q910 SE0025159387 ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument AI6 CH0212186248 NOVAVEST REAL E. SF21,35 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument AI6 CH0212186248 NOVAVEST REAL E. SF21,35 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument XAL FR0000033219 ALTAREA S.C.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument XAL FR0000033219 ALTAREA S.C.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument LGO0 CA52637M1032 LEOCOR MINING EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument LGO0 CA52637M1032 LEOCOR MINING EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument 8JD FR0013254851 VALBIOTIS S.A. EO -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument 8JD FR0013254851 VALBIOTIS S.A. EO -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument X9P JP3948900000 YUTAKA GIKEN CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument X9P JP3948900000 YUTAKA GIKEN CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument Q8T KYG6773B1005 ORBUSN.MED.GRP.HL.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument Q8T KYG6773B1005 ORBUSN.MED.GRP.HL.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument 0E9 CA0037351073 ABOUND ENERGY INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument 0E9 CA0037351073 ABOUND ENERGY INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument IJU SE0000936478 INTRUM AB SK-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument IJU SE0000936478 INTRUM AB SK-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026Das Instrument K47 CA15956X1096 CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.06.2026The instrument K47 CA15956X1096 CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.06.2026