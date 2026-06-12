Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ANNX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029300888 Order book ID: 519109 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ANNX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029300896 Order book ID: 519108 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from June 15, 2026, the subscription rights in Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 29, 2026.With effect from June 15, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 17, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB