VALBIOTIS SA: Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international scientific recognition for the ingredient Totum•63 -2

DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international scientific recognition for the ingredient Totum•63

VALBIOTIS SA VALBIOTIS SA: Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international scientific recognition for the ingredient Totum.63 22-Jul-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international scientific recognition for the ingredient Totum.63 -- Publication of the results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study in the international scientific journal Nature Communications -- Validation of the scientific quality of the clinical program through a demanding peer-review process -- Randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter and international clinical study conducted in 52 European centers -- Significant reduction in fasting blood glucose after 6 months with Totum.63 -- Favorable effects observed on several cardiometabolic parameters -- Results previously selected and presented as an oral communication during the scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 20241 congress and at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 20242 La Rochelle, July 22, 2026 (5:40 pm CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a French laboratory specialized in cardiometabolic health, announces the publication of the results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study evaluating Totum.63 in the international scientific journal Nature Communications; This publication represents a major milestone for Totum.63 and marks significant scientific recognition of the REVERSE-IT clinical trial by a leading international journal renowned for its editorial and methodological rigor. Nature Communications publication: a major scientific validation for TOTUM.63 Articles published in Nature Communications undergo a rigorous peer-review process based in particular on the robustness of the data, the quality of the clinical design and the scientific importance of the results. This publication thus provides independent validation of the results obtained with Totum.63 and strengthens their credibility within the international scientific and medical community. Open-access publication will also allow broad dissemination of the results among researchers, clinicians and institutions involved in metabolic prevention and the early management of type 2 diabetes. Prior to this publication, the REVERSE-IT results had already been selected for an oral communication at the 84th ADA Scientific Sessions 2024 and then chosen for a presentation at the EASD Annual Meeting 2024, illustrating the growing interest of the international scientific community in this study. This succession of milestones - oral communication at the ADA, selection at the EASD and then publication in Nature Communications - illustrates the progressive recognition of the REVERSE-IT results by several leading international scientific bodies. 1. Diabetes 2024;73(Supplement_1):73-OR 2. Diabetologia (2024) 67: p. 334 A robust and international clinical study REVERSE-IT is a randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial conducted over 24 weeks in 636 participants with prediabetes or recently diagnosed type 2 diabetes not requiring immediate antidiabetic treatment. The study was conducted in 52 centers across 7 European countries, strengthening the methodological robustness, the representativeness of the study population and the international scope of the results obtained. Participants, aged 18 to 70 years, had a BMI between 25 and 40 kg/m² as well as high abdominal adiposity, corresponding to a population at increased cardiometabolic risk. Participants were randomized into three groups: placebo; Totum63: 5 g/day in 2 intakes and Totum.63: 5 g/day in 3 intakes. All groups also received standard lifestyle and dietary recommendations. Totum.63 is a plant-based active substance rich in polyphenols, composed of a blend of biomolecules derived from five plant extracts. Significant results on blood glucose and cardiometabolic risk The REVERSE-IT study shows a significant reduction in fasting blood glucose after 6 months with Totum.63, corresponding to the study's primary endpoint. The two-daily-intake regimen showed results consistent with those observed with three intakes per day, allowing different dosing schemes to be considered. Beyond the primary endpoint, the results also highlight favorable effects on several cardiometabolic parameters associated with the risk of progression to type 2 diabetes, including: HbA1c (glycated hemoglobin); 2-hour blood glucose; insulin resistance (HOMA-IR); body weight; the lipid profile and low-grade inflammation. The study also reports a reduction in the percentage of participants showing a deterioration of glycemic status, in particular a progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes. These results suggest an overall cardiometabolic benefit of Totum.63 beyond glycemic control alone. Pascal Sirvent, Medical and Scientific Director of Valbiotis, states: "This publication in a leading scientific journal reflects both the strength of our results and the constant scientific commitment of our teams in conducting large-scale studies. It also embodies a momentum driven by Valbiotis, aimed at developing nutritional solutions based on robust clinical evidence, such as Totum.63, now offered in Valbiotis Pro Metabolic Health for healthcare professionals and consumers ». Jean-Marie BARD, Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry and Hospital Pharmacy Practitioner, scientific referent of the REVERSE-IT study: « Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes represent a major cardiovascular risk factor affecting millions of people. The REVERSE-IT study demonstrates the efficacy of a non-drug solution with an unprecedented level of scientific and clinical evidence. This publication crowns several years of research and constitutes a major international scientific recognition of our work on an important public health issue. It is a great source of pride for the entire team ». André Marette, Full Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Université Laval and researcher at the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute: « Faced with the rise of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, it is essential to identify effective, evidence-based solutions that act from the early stages. The results of the REVERSE-IT study provide particularly encouraging elements for the prevention of cardiometabolic risk. I am pleased that this work is published in a leading international scientific journal, attesting to its quality and its relevance for the scientific and medical community ». Tolerability and compliance Totum.63 showed a favorable tolerability profile with no particular safety signal observed in the REVERSE-IT study. Reported compliance reached 97% across all groups, an important element for the clinical interpretation of the results in a population managed over the long term. LINK TO THE PUBLICATION: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-75626-0 Shareholder Benefit 20 % discount on ValbiotisPRO and ValbiotisPLUS products, granted by customer service (service-client@valbiotis.com) upon proof of holding at least 85 shares Terms and Conditions: click here About Valbiotis Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested first-line nutritional solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic imbalances. Through an innovative approach combining scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, Valbiotis develops high -quality formulations based on patented active ingredients validated by rigorous clinical studies, designed to provide long-term support for cardiometabolic health and address associated functional issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, immunity and vitality. Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, France, Valbiotis has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-PME eligible company. Contacts Corporate Communication / Valbiotis Caroline LAMBERTI + 33 6 77 82 56 88 caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com Financial communication / Seitosei.Actifin Marianne PY +33 6 85 52 76 93 marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com Press Relations / LJ Com by JIN Valentine MARTIN +33 6 32 29 43 82 v.martin@ljcom.net Name: Valbiotis ISIN code: FR0013254851 Ticker symbol: ALVAL EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on information currently available to Valbiotis and on reasonable assumptions. However, they in no way constitute guarantees of future performance and may be affected by changes in the economic environment, financial markets and by a number of risks and uncertainties, available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the

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DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international scientific recognition for the ingredient Totum•63 -2-

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