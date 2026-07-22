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WKN: A2DS5F | ISIN: FR0013254851 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JD
Stuttgart
22.07.26 | 19:18
0,757 Euro
+1,34 % +0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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VALBIOTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
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0,7570,81619:39
Dow Jones News
22.07.2026 18:15 Uhr
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(1)

VALBIOTIS SA: Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international scientific recognition for the ingredient Totum•63 -2-

DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international scientific recognition for the ingredient Totum•63 

VALBIOTIS SA 
VALBIOTIS SA: Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international 
scientific recognition for the ingredient Totum.63 
22-Jul-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Press Release 

Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international scientific 
recognition for the ingredient Totum.63 

   -- Publication of the results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study in the international scientific journal 
  Nature Communications 
   -- Validation of the scientific quality of the clinical program through a demanding peer-review process 
 
   -- Randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter and international clinical study conducted in 52 European 
  centers 
   -- Significant reduction in fasting blood glucose after 6 months with Totum.63 
   -- Favorable effects observed on several cardiometabolic parameters 
   -- Results previously selected and presented as an oral communication during the scientific sessions of the 
  American Diabetes Association (ADA) 20241 congress and at the annual meeting of the European Association for the 
  Study of Diabetes (EASD) 20242 
  
 
La Rochelle, July 22, 2026 (5:40 pm CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a French laboratory 
specialized in cardiometabolic health, announces the publication of the results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study 
evaluating Totum.63 in the international scientific journal Nature Communications; This publication represents a major 
milestone for Totum.63 and marks significant scientific recognition of the REVERSE-IT clinical trial by a leading 
international journal renowned for its editorial and methodological rigor. 

Nature Communications publication: a major scientific validation for TOTUM.63 

Articles published in Nature Communications undergo a rigorous peer-review process based in particular on the 
robustness of the data, the quality of the clinical design and the scientific importance of the results. This 
publication thus provides independent validation of the results obtained with Totum.63 and strengthens their 
credibility within the international scientific and medical community. 
 
Open-access publication will also allow broad dissemination of the results among researchers, clinicians and 
institutions involved in metabolic prevention and the early management of type 2 diabetes. 
 
Prior to this publication, the REVERSE-IT results had already been selected for an oral communication at the 84th ADA 
Scientific Sessions 2024 and then chosen for a presentation at the EASD Annual Meeting 2024, illustrating the growing 
interest of the international scientific community in this study. 
 
This succession of milestones - oral communication at the ADA, selection at the EASD and then publication in Nature 
Communications - illustrates the progressive recognition of the REVERSE-IT results by several leading international 
scientific bodies. 

 1. Diabetes 2024;73(Supplement_1):73-OR 
 2. Diabetologia (2024) 67: p. 334 
  
 
A robust and international clinical study 

REVERSE-IT is a randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial conducted over 24 weeks in 636 participants 
with prediabetes or recently diagnosed type 2 diabetes not requiring immediate antidiabetic treatment. 
 
The study was conducted in 52 centers across 7 European countries, strengthening the methodological robustness, the 
representativeness of the study population and the international scope of the results obtained. Participants, aged 18 
to 70 years, had a BMI between 25 and 40 kg/m² as well as high abdominal adiposity, corresponding to a population at 
increased cardiometabolic risk. 
 
Participants were randomized into three groups: placebo; Totum63: 5 g/day in 2 intakes and Totum.63: 5 g/day in 3 
intakes. All groups also received standard lifestyle and dietary recommendations. 
 
Totum.63 is a plant-based active substance rich in polyphenols, composed of a blend of biomolecules derived from five 
plant extracts. 

Significant results on blood glucose and cardiometabolic risk 

The REVERSE-IT study shows a significant reduction in fasting blood glucose after 6 months with Totum.63, corresponding 
to the study's primary endpoint. 
 
The two-daily-intake regimen showed results consistent with those observed with three intakes per day, allowing 
different dosing schemes to be considered. Beyond the primary endpoint, the results also highlight favorable effects on 
several cardiometabolic parameters associated with the risk of progression to type 2 diabetes, including: HbA1c 
(glycated hemoglobin); 2-hour blood glucose; insulin resistance (HOMA-IR); body weight; the lipid profile and low-grade 
inflammation. 
 
The study also reports a reduction in the percentage of participants showing a deterioration of glycemic status, in 
particular a progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes. 
 
These results suggest an overall cardiometabolic benefit of Totum.63 beyond glycemic control alone. 

Pascal Sirvent, Medical and Scientific Director of Valbiotis, states: "This publication in a leading scientific journal 
reflects both the strength of our results and the constant scientific commitment of our teams in conducting large-scale 
studies. It also embodies a momentum driven by Valbiotis, aimed at developing nutritional solutions based on robust 
clinical evidence, such as Totum.63, now offered in Valbiotis Pro Metabolic Health for healthcare professionals and 
consumers ». 

Jean-Marie BARD, Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry and Hospital Pharmacy Practitioner, scientific referent of the 
REVERSE-IT study: « Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes represent a major cardiovascular risk factor affecting millions of 
people. The REVERSE-IT study demonstrates the efficacy of a non-drug solution with an unprecedented level of scientific 
and clinical evidence. This publication crowns several years of research and constitutes a major international 
scientific recognition of our work on an important public health issue. It is a great source of pride for the entire 
team ». 

André Marette, Full Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Université Laval and researcher at the Quebec Heart and 
Lung Institute: « Faced with the rise of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, it is essential to identify effective, 
evidence-based solutions that act from the early stages. The results of the REVERSE-IT study provide particularly 
encouraging elements for the prevention of cardiometabolic risk. I am pleased that this work is published in a leading 
international scientific journal, attesting to its quality and its relevance for the scientific and medical community 
». 

Tolerability and compliance 

Totum.63 showed a favorable tolerability profile with no particular safety signal observed in the REVERSE-IT study. 
Reported compliance reached 97% across all groups, an important element for the clinical interpretation of the results 
in a population managed over the long term. 

LINK TO THE PUBLICATION: 
 
 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-75626-0 

Shareholder Benefit 
 
20 % discount on ValbiotisPRO and ValbiotisPLUS products, granted by customer service (service-client@valbiotis.com) 
upon proof of holding at least 85 shares 
 
Terms and Conditions: click here 

About Valbiotis 
 
Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested first-line 
nutritional solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic imbalances. Through an innovative approach combining 
scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, Valbiotis develops high -quality 
formulations based on patented active ingredients validated by rigorous clinical studies, designed to provide long-term 
support for cardiometabolic health and address associated functional issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, 
immunity and vitality. Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, France, Valbiotis has forged numerous 
partnerships with leading academic centers. Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been 
recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the 
European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-PME 
eligible company. 

Contacts 
 
Corporate Communication / Valbiotis 
 
Caroline LAMBERTI 
 
+ 33 6 77 82 56 88 
 
caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com 

Financial communication / Seitosei.Actifin  
 
Marianne PY 
 
+33 6 85 52 76 93 
 
marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com 

Press Relations / LJ Com by JIN 
 
Valentine MARTIN 
 
+33 6 32 29 43 82 
v.martin@ljcom.net 

Name: Valbiotis 
ISIN code: FR0013254851 
 
Ticker symbol: ALVAL 
 
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 
 
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these 
projections are based on information currently available to Valbiotis and on reasonable assumptions. However, they in 
no way constitute guarantees of future performance and may be affected by changes in the economic environment, 
financial markets and by a number of risks and uncertainties, available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). 
 
This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Results of the REVERSE-IT clinical study published in Nature Communications, a major international scientific recognition for the ingredient Totum•63 -2- 

solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for shares or financial securities of Valbiotis in any country. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP VALBIOTIS Nature Communications EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     VALBIOTIS SA 
         12F, Rue Paul Vatine 
         17180 Périgny 
         France 
Phone:      0546286258 
E-mail:     contact@valbiotis.com 
Internet:    www.valbiotis.com 
ISIN:      FR0013254851 
Euronext Ticker: ALVAL 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2370142 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370142 22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2370142&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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