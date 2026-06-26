DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces the success of its capital increase of EUR10.2M

VALBIOTIS SA VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces the success of its capital increase of EUR10.2M 26-Jun-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Valbiotis announces the success of its capital increase of EUR10.2M, fully dedicated to supporting the commercial expansion of its range of scientifically tested natural healthcare products to prevent cardiometabolic imbalances -- Total demand of nearly EUR6.2M under the maintenance of preferential subscription rights -- Buoyed by the confidence of its shareholders, its institutional investors and its Chinese partner Xianhua Tao (through Ximen RD PTE Ltd, a company wholly owned by Xianhua Tao and a 51% shareholder alongside Valbiotis in the China-based joint venture), Valbiotis now has the resources to deliver on its strong short-term ambitions in France and internationally La Rochelle, June 26, 2026 (6:00 PM CET) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/PME eligible), a French laboratory specializing in the design and distribution of scientifically tested natural healthcare products to prevent cardiometabolic imbalances and address everyday health issues, announces the success of its capital increase with shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights maintained. This fundraising of EUR10.2M is intended to finance the acceleration of the Company's commercial development in France and internationally and support self-financed growth. Sébastien Peltier, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Founder of Valbiotis, comments: "This successful fundraising further strengthens Valbiotis' rapid growth trajectory as we expand our commercial network and secure supply for our markets in France, Asia and the Middle East. I sincerely thank all the investors whose strong mobilization made this transaction possible: the institutional investors who secured it upstream; Xianhua Tao, whose personal participation further strengthens the strategic ties between Aika and Valbiotis; and our individual shareholders, whose loyalty and trust we are committed to honoring. We approach this acceleration phase with confidence and the conviction that Valbiotis has all the strengths needed to become a reference player in scientifically tested natural healthcare products." OFFERING RESULTS At the end of the subscription period, total demand on an irreducible, reducible and unrestricted basis amounted to 7,204,512 new shares subscribed at a unit price of EUR0.86, representing 60.85% of the maximum number of new shares to be subscribed, which was 11,840,000. Total demand breaks down as follows: -- 4,265,714 shares requested on an irreducible basis, representing 36.0% of the total amount of the issue. -- 2,811,735 shares requested on a reducible basis, representing 23.7% of the total amount of the issue. -- 127,063 shares requested on an unrestricted basis, representing 1.1% of the total amount of the issue. These subscription requests on an irreducible, reducible and unrestricted basis were satisfied in full. It should be noted that the Company had received a subscription commitment for a total amount of EUR2.0M from Ximen RD PTE Ltd, a company wholly owned by Xianhua Tao and a 51% shareholder alongside Valbiotis in the China-based joint venture. As subscription requests on an irreducible, reducible and unrestricted basis represented approximately 60.8% of the amount of the issue, that is, EUR6.2M, a total of 4,635,488 new shares, representing 39.2% of the amount of the issue, were allocated and attributed to the shareholders and investors who had committed to subscribe under the issue guarantee, together the "Guarantors". These guarantee commitments could be called upon if the number of new shares subscribed at the end of a subscription period does not reach 100% of the maximum amount of the capital increase. As indicated in the press release announcing the launch of the capital increase, the 4,635,488 new shares allocated to the Guarantors, representing approximately EUR4.0M and corresponding to an allocation rate of 74.6% of the commitments received from the Guarantors, were distributed among them on a pro rata basis. Out of the EUR5,797K in guarantee commitments received by the Company, the final allocations to the Guarantors are as follows, it being specified that the commitment made by Avenir France PME, managed by Talence Patrival, to subscribe under the guarantee for EUR450K is included in the amount of subscriptions on a reducible basis: Name Allocations under the guarantee Subscriptions on a reducible basis Vatel Capital EUR2,237K TreeCap B.V. EUR559K Avenir France PME, managed by Talence Patrival - EUR450K Market Wizards B.V. EUR224K Finaltis EUR197K Gestys EUR186K Maitice Gestion EUR186K Nice & Green EUR186K MW Gestion EUR107K Sully Patrimoine Gestion EUR67K Giga Società Semplice EUR37K TOTAL EUR3,987K EUR450K

As a result, the total number of shares allocated under the capital increase is 11,840,000 and the allocation summary is as follows:

Number of securities allocated Corresponding amounts Subscriptions on an irreducible, reducible (1) and 7,204,512 EUR6,196K unrestricted basis Subscriptions under the guarantee 4,635,488 EUR3,987K 11,840,000 EUR10,182K

(1) Including EUR450K in respect of the subscription guarantee commitment given by Avenir France, managed by Talence Patrival

REMINDER OF THE USE OF THE OFFERING PROCEEDS

The net proceeds of the issue will amount to approximately EUR8.9 M and will support the Company's commercial expansion. The funds raised will be allocated to the following objectives:

- 62% will be allocated to financing customer and inventory working capital requirements, in particularsecuring the plant supply chain; this expected increase in working capital requirements reflects the need tomaintain inventory levels in line with our commercial ambitions in France and internationally. - 25% will be allocated to strengthening the target sales force network, from 16 to 25 medical promotionofficers, to achieve our revenue growth objectives and expand the Brand's presence in France. - 13% will be allocated to marketing and communications expenses to support the rollout of the offering.

Given the cash position available at the end of April 2026, the expected acceleration of business in line with the strategic plan already communicated and the financial debt repayment schedule, the Company believes that the net proceeds of the Offering, namely EUR8.9 M, will provide a cash runway extending beyond the third quarter of 2027, not including any potential non-dilutive financing sources that remain to be determined and negotiated, with the Company maintaining its objective of positive EBITDA for fiscal year 2027

SETTLEMENT-DELIVERY

Settlement-delivery and admission of the new shares to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market are scheduled for June 30, 2026. The new shares will carry current dividend rights, will be immediately assimilated with the Company's existing shares and will be traded on the same listing line as those shares under the same ISIN code (FR0013254851 - Ticker: ALVAL).

Following settlement-delivery, the Company's share capital will amount to EUR3,553,823.40 and will be divided into 35,538,234 ordinary shares with a par value of EUR0.10 each.

IMPACT OF THE TRANSACTION ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

To the Company's knowledge, the breakdown of share capital and voting rights before and after completion of the capital increase is as follows.

Impact of the Offering on the breakdown of share capital

Before the Offering After the Offering Shareholders Number of shares % of share Number of shares % of share capital capital Members of the Board of Directors (1) 799,003 3.37% 799,003 2.25% Including Djanka Investissement 2.88% 683,317 1.92% (controlled by Sébastien Peltier) 683,317 Including Sébastien Peltier 39,248 0.17% 39,248 0.11% Ximen RD PTE Ltd (2) 2,325,581 6.54% Employees (3) 89,822 0.38% 89,822 0.25% Public 22,770,608 96.09% 32,285,027 90.85% Liquidity agreement (May 31, 2026) 38,801 0.16% 38,801 0.11% TOTAL 23,698,234 100.00% 35,538,234 100.00%

1. Members of the Board of Directors not acting in concert. 2. Company wholly owned by Xianhua Tao, a 51% shareholder alongside Valbiotis in the China-based jointventure. 3. Shares held in registered form only.

Impact of the Offering on the breakdown of voting rights

Before the Offering After the Offering % of Shareholders Number of % of voting Number of voting voting rights rights voting rights rights Members of the Board of Directors (1) 1,419,953 5.83% 1,419,953 3.92% Including Djanka Investissement (controlled 1,288,317 5.29% 1,288,317 3.56% by Sébastien Peltier) Including Sébastien Peltier 39,248 0.16% 0.11% 39,248 Ximen RD PTE Ltd (2) 2,325,581 6.42% Employees (3) 94,386 0.39% 0.26% 94,386 Public 22,857,559 93.79% 32,371,978 89.40% Liquidity agreement (as of May 31, 2026) 0.00% - TOTAL 24,371,898 100.00% 36,211,898 100.00%

1. Members of the Board of Directors not acting in concert. 2. Company wholly owned by Xianhua Tao, a 51% shareholder alongside Valbiotis in the China-based jointventure. 3. Shares held in registered form only.

IMPACT OF THE OFFERING ON CONSOLIDATED EQUITY PER SHARE

Consolidated equity per share as of December 31, 2025 Dilutive impacts of the Offering Non-diluted basis Diluted basis (1) Before the Offering EUR0.29 EUR0.45 After the Offering (2) EUR0.48 EUR0.58

1. Taking into account the full exercise of all outstanding securities giving access to the share capital asof today, including free shares

and BSPCEs, which could result in the issuance of a total of 1,439,856 shares.

2. Before deduction of issuance premium expenses

IMPACT OF THE OFFERING ON THE POSITION OF A SHAREHOLDER HOLDING 1% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND NOT SUBSCRIBING TO THE OFFERING

Shareholder's interest Dilutive impacts of the Offering Non-diluted basis Diluted basis (1) Before the Offering 1.00% 0.94% After the Offering 0.67% 0.64%

1. Taking into account the full exercise of all outstanding securities giving access to the share capital asof today, including free shares and BSPCEs, which could result in the issuance of a total of 1,439,856 shares.

LOCK-UP AND HOLDING COMMITMENTS

Sébastien Peltier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has undertaken to retain the shares he will hold through his holding company Djanka Investissement following this issuance for a period of 180 days after the settlement-delivery date of the capital increase.

In addition, the Company has undertaken a 180-day standstill commitment following the settlement-delivery date of the capital increase, subject to customary exceptions.

PROSPECTUS

The transaction does not require a prospectus subject to AMF approval, as the total amount of the offering calculated over a twelve-month period does not exceed EUR12M.

RISK FACTORS

The Company notes that the risk factors relating to the Company and its business are detailed in the Universal Registration Document for fiscal year 2025 (Chapter 3), available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com) under the Investors / Regulated Information section (Registration Document). The occurrence of all or part of these risks could have an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial position, results, development or outlook. The risk factors presented in the above-mentioned document remain unchanged as of the date of this press release.

SHARE INFORMATION

-- Name: VALBIOTIS

-- ISIN code and ticker symbol: FR0013254851 - ALVAL

-- Listing venue: Euronext Growth Paris

-- LEI code: 969500VP4JBJCF0MOP60

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements do not constitute historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates, as well as the assumptions on which they are based, including statements relating, in particular, to plans, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, product potential or future performance. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan", as well as by other similar terms. Although VALBIOTIS' management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are advised that they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and generally beyond VALBIOTIS' control, and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed, implied or forecast in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, in particular, those developed or identified in the Universal Registration Document for fiscal year 2025 (Chapter 3), available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com) under the Investors / Regulated Information section. Valbiotis undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority.

WARNING

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, and no sale of common shares will take place in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or approval under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations in certain countries. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves of any such local restrictions and to comply with them.

This press release constitutes a promotional communication and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended (the Prospectus Regulation).

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